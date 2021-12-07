Kamryn English scored 19 points, Kirk Killian poured in 17, and the Rivercrest Rebels coasted to a 65-16 win over New Diana over the weekend. The team never trailed.
Rivercrest Rebels crush New Diana
Tommy Culkin
Sports Editor
