The North Lamar Panthers opened their 2022 football season up in style on Friday, beating the Ranchview Wolves 17-14 in dramatic fashion.
Right off the bat, the Panthers moved the ball well, methodically marching downfield into the red zone on their first drive, before ultimately stalling out.
The defense did their part to keep things close, though, North Lamar head coach Brenton Whitaker said.
“Our D stood tall,” the coach said. “They were swarming and disruptive all game long.”
The Panthers’ first score came after a long drive down the field, when senior Quay Mason capped off the possession by punching the ball into the endzone from close range.
The team extended their lead to 14-0 later on a big 30-yard touchdown run by Brayden McCormack.
“That was one of the toughest plays I’ve seen,” Whitaker said. “It seemed like he dragged the entire Ranchview defense across the goal line with him, but he just refused to go down. He showed a lot of heart on that play.”
North Lamar’s defense came up big time and again too during the game. Panther Tyler Weemes came up with a big interception and almost turned it into a pick-six, taking the ball all the way back to the Ranchview goal line However, that promising possession came up empty as North Lamar turned the ball over themselves almost immediately afterward.
Blake Hildreth also came up with an interception for North Lamar, and Malaki Tillery added a fumble recovery to set the defensive tone.
Ranchview didn’t go down without a fight, and started clicking on offense in the second half.
The win was preserved thanks to a clutch field goal by kicker Garrett Russell, and then a key first down a few possessions later that allowed North Lamar to run the clock down.
Whitaker said the game was a big confidence booster for the Panthers, who had won one game over the last two seasons heading into Friday’s game.
“This is huge for these guys,” Whitaker said. “To have a hard-fought victory in Week 1 lets these guys see where we’re headed, and gives them a taste of what’s to come. We’ve got some kinks to iron out, as all teams do, but this was a big-time win and I’m just excited for the rest of the season.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
