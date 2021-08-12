It wasn’t always pretty Tuesday evening when the Paris Ladycat volleyball team faced off against the Prairiland Lady Patriots in the first game of the season. But what the match lacked in refinement, it more than made up for in excitement, as the Ladycats downed Prairiland in five sets, winning in wild fashion 15-25, 25-22, 13-25, 25-21, 15-9.
In the opening set, the Lady Pats got out to about as hot a start as a team can. Prairiland opened the set with six unanswered points, four of which came on aces by Chloe Raley.
In seemingly the blink of an eye, Prairland had opened up a 16-4 advantage. Paris’ defense looked disjointed and out of sorts, as hardly any points were won on extended rallies during the stretch, and most of Prairiland’s points came off of early kills or Paris’ own mistakes.
The Ladycats were able to start turning things around as the set wore on, but by that point it was a case of being too little too late, and they lost the set by double-digit points despite outsourcing Prairiland 9-5 after trailing 6-20 at one point.
“That first game was crazy, because I think that’s the worst we’ve ever played,” Ladycat Eva Vogt said. “Getting down 6-20 or whatever it was, we’ve never been down by that much. I think it says a lot about our mental toughness the way we came back after that.”
And though the Ladycats would indeed come back from their slow start, troubles persisted throughout the match. The second set opened with some confusion amongst the Ladycats regarding their rotation — a problem that cropped up a handful of times throughout the game and on two separate occasions led to Paris forfeiting a point on a delay of game penalty.
“It is what it is and I can’t change it,” Paris coach Ashley Green said. “The first (rotation,) I guess they didn’t catch it. Then I kept putting the same one because it was the correct one and then it wasn’t. But they still played, even though they were out of sorts (and) I was out of sorts. But they played together and they didn’t let it affect them as much as I maybe thought that it would.”
For the early goings of the second set, the two teams traded points, with Paris playing catch-up to Prairiland, always drawing even with or close to the Lady Pats after the team from Pattonville went up by three or four.
Paris took its first lead of the game at 11-10 in the second set on an ace by Jakiya Williams, and stretched that lead to 13-10 before Prairiland
scored again.
Suddenly, it was the Ladycats who were firing on all cylinders, and it was the Lady Patriots struggling to put points away, an inversion from the start of the first set.
Several players stepped up for Paris in the stretch, including Lilly Lewis, who had three kills in the set and set up teammate Macey McAmis for multiple kills with well-placed assists.
All game long, the duo would find one another for thunderous kills.
“Me and Macey have always had a connection,” Lewis said after the game. “Ever since we started playing together in fifth grade, we’ve worked really well together and I’ve known that if I get the ball up, she’ll put it away.”
McAmis began the game shakily, with several of her shots in the opening sets either going long or going into the net. But as the game wore on, she began putting kills away with increasing accuracy and frequency, and Green praised the senior hitter for the way her confidence never wavered.
“Macey did have her mistakes. And I know they’ll have their mistakes because they’re not perfect,” Green said. “But I know that she’ll correct it and fix it, and Macey is always going to be that player who’s confident all the way throughout the game, whether she made a mistake or not.”
Paris pushed its advantage to 22-14, but then Prairiland mounted a furious comeback.
Taking advantage of errors by the Ladycats, and using some well-placed kills by Kyndal Yaross, Prairiland was able to go on an 8-2 run, and draw the score to 24-22 in Paris’ favor. That was as close as they’d get, however, as Lewis shut the door on the set with an emphatic kill.
The third set began much like the second, with the two teams going back and forth early on. McAmis had some nice kills for Paris, and Asia Johnson contributed a beautifully-placed drop shot; while Prairiland found offense from Abi Farmer, Ali Sessums and Yaross.
Soon, though, Prairiland began asserting itself and built its lead up to 20-10. Sessums and Farmer continued to rack up kills, Raley contributed a kill and an ace and Ryleigh Sims also contributed an ace.
Farmer emphatically closed the set 25-13 with a huge block, giving the Lady Patriots the 2-1 set advantage.
The fourth set began much like the second and third, with neither team jumping out to a big lead. Sessums scored two of Prairland’s first three points, and Vogt responded with a well-placed kill and good sets for Paris.
“Eva played really well today,” Green said. “She also played really well on defense as well, going for balls, picking up balls, setting the right people and knowing, ‘Hey, she’s got a single block; I need to set her.’”
“I try to look at who’s on fire most and feed them the ball,” Vogt added. “I’m a new hitter, so I just tried to find my spots and help the team any way I could.”
For the Lady Patriots, struggles at the service line reared their head, not for the first or last time in the match. In one stretch early in the set, the Lady Pats committed a service error on three straight serves.
“We had 19 errors from the service line today,” Prairiland coach Emily Vanderburg said after the game. “You can’t have 19 service errors and expect to win.”
Paris was far from perfect in the service game either, finishing with 15 errors on their serves in the match.
The two teams stayed neck and neck throughout the set. Players from both teams stepped up, including Paris Ladycat Asia Moore, who contributed a well-placed kill to bring Paris to within two points at one critical juncture.
As the set wore on, though, Paris was able to capitalize on Prairiland’s mistakes, though the Lady Patriots did enough to stay within striking distance. Vogt closed the set with an ace — her only one of the day.
The decisive fifth set more closely resembled the first and third sets, though this time it was Paris who jumped out on Prairiland, instead of the other way around.
“In that fifth set, we got our rotation back and everything just clicked,” Vogt said. “That was definitely our best set today.”
“I do think we carried the momentum from the end of the fourth set into the fifth,” Lewis added. “We knew that win or lose we had to come together and play as one, which is our motto.”
Early in the fifth set,Sessums tied the score at 2-2 on a nice kill. It was the last time Prairiland would be at least even with Paris the rest of the way.
Midway through the set, both teams had a spate of difficulty serving, as four straight serves — two from each team — went directly into the net.
“Some of it is early-season jitters, but that’s not an excuse,” Vanderburg said of her team’s miscues. “This is a veteran group and they shouldn’t be making those kinds of mistakes.”
McAmis got the scoring going again after the string of errors, with a big kill from a perfectly-placed set by Vogt that gave Paris a 13-8 lead. A Lady Patriot shot went wide on the next point to push Paris’ lead to 14-8, and after one more kill from Yaross, McAmis finished the game with a kill off an assist by Lewis and the team erupted in celebration.
McAmis led Paris with 18 kills, five of which came in the final set, accounting for a third of the team’s points in the set. McAmis also finished with four aces.
Lewis finished with 10 kills, 18 assists and 11 digs. Johnson recorded seven kills; Vogt had four kills, 19 assists and 11 digs; and libero Bella Hill finished with two kills and 15 digs. Williams had four kills, Moore finished with a pair and Lataria King contributed one.
For the Lady Pats, Sessums finished with 12 kills, 16 digs, a pair of blocks and two aces. Farmer had nine kills, 13 digs, two blocks and two aces. Yaross finished with nine kills and 15 digs. Raley had five kills, 17 assists and five aces. Katelyn Cornmesser contributed a pair of blocks, and Sims had a block and a trio of aces.
“Wild doesn’t even begin to cover it,” Green said with a grin about the team’s improbable victory. “There’s definitely some stuff to work on, and we will work on them, but I’m proud of how this team came together.”
