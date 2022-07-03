Red Bull hosted a UCI Pump Track World Championship Qualifier Saturday, bringing competitors from all over the world to Paris for the second straight year.
“We’re really happy to be here in Paris, Texas, for our second straight year running. … The community here is super welcoming, the hospitality they provide for this event is absolutely amazing,” event coordinator Aaron Cooke said. “One of the best of all the stops here in the United States.”
The event is one of just three qualifiers hosted in the United States for the world championship. The winner of the qualifier will get a chance to compete at the world championship in Santiago, Chile, this November.
Many participants in Saturday’s event traveled from far and wide to get to Paris, one even leaving while in the middle of building a pump track in Denver to come and compete in the event.
“I grew up racing BMX and this is an alternative that seems to be for me personally cheaper and more fun,” competitor Keegan Nelson said.
Many racers said they like the Paris pump track because of the ability to run different sequences, as the track itself can be used in several different ways.
“So these tracks have, like, this ability to create different lines… whereas you can’t find that in a lot of places, especially on this level,” Nelson said. “The options within this track to go where you want to make it your own, it’s what makes it great to me.”
Amakye Andersen, one of the participants in this weekend’s event, returned from last year, he said, because he enjoyed Paris and the event previously.
Andersen won the St. Louis world championship qualifier last year and was able to compete in the world championship in Portugal. He recalled some of the reasons that he travels and participates in BMX.
“I love the small town, what better to do in Paris, Texas,” Andersen said. “The people you meet are like no other, some of the coolest people I’ve met are from BMX.”
Saturday isn’t the only day bikers will hit the pump track, as many will also be competing today starting around 10 A.M in the USA Pump Track Championship. The event will have several local competitors as the age range is seven and up.
“You will see a different crowd because you’re going to see a lot of our local kids that are going to come out and ride because it’s a lot younger age for seven and up.” Paul Allen said. “It’s gonna be a bigger crowd tomorrow with a lot of our local kids riding, come out and see them.”
