The Detroit Lady Eagles softball team might have finished Tuesday’s game against Yantis with more hits than their opponents, but it was Yantis who were able to come away with the win, downing Detroit 4-1.
Maddison Gaddis, Braylin Craig, Ayanna Smith, Ayanna Harris and Bryanna Brown each garnered hits for the team, and their lone run of the day came when a single by Smith drove in Gaddis.
Smith also took the mound for her team, striking out seven while allowing just two hits.
