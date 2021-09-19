The North Lamar Panthers, once again, couldn’t find their rhythm Friday night on offense in Anna. The Coyotes shut out the Panthers 41-0 on their homecoming night.
The Panthers did have some bright spots in the game. Once again, they all came from the defensive side as they forced the Anna quarterback into three turnovers — two interceptions and one sack fumble. The two interceptions came from the same player, Rhett Bestul.
“[Rhett] Bestul is a great example of hard work paying off,” head coach Brenton Whitaker said after the game. “He finds himself making plays week in and week out. Tonight he made two interceptions to lead another good defensive effort.”
Bestul’s interceptions against Anna came one week after he returned a fumble recovery 95 yards for the only score of that game. On Friday night, he stopped back-to-back drives with an interception. The first came late in the first quarter. With Anna leading the game 7-0, they had the ball in Panther territory.
Their quarterback, Daniel McNair, dropped back to pass. His pass found its way into the hands of Bestul at the 24 yard line. Unfortunately for North Lamar, the very next play was an interception the other direction. This one, however, was returned 50 yards for an Anna score.
On the next Coyote possession, they found themselves once again deep in North Lamar territory. Inside the red zone with a first down, McNair once again dropped back to pass. This time his pass was intercepted by Bestul at the 10 yard line. With some key blocks up the field, Bestul was able to return the ball 60 yards.
North Lamar got the ball to the 12 yard line but that’s where the drive ended. That’s the only time in the game that the offense would get the ball inside the Anna 20 yard line.
Defensively, the Panthers were able to come up with one more turnover. Trailing 34-0 in the third quarter, McNair dropped back to pass near midfield. Under pressure from the defensive line, McNair was sacked and, in the process, fumbled the ball. Christian Stowers fell on it at the 42 yard line to give the offense the ball back.
“The scoreboard doesn’t reflect it due to some special teams plays,” Whitaker continued. “We definitely made them work offensively and created some confusion for their QB and receivers.”
Besides the interception returned for a touchdown, Anna also got a punt return for a touchdown. The North Lamar defense held the Anna quarterback to 40 yards less than his per game average. McNair threw 11 touchdowns the first three games with only one interception. Against North Lamar, on Friday night, he threw one touchdown and two interceptions.
“Very proud of how we played (defensively) and how we continue to work to improve,” Whitaker said. “I can’t wait for the week it all clicks together and we reap the full benefits of our hard work.”
