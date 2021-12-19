Playing an interstate game against the Idabel Lady Warriors, the Paris Ladycats got out to a hot start but were ultimately unable to hang on, falling 62-57 on Friday evening.
With some hot shooting early on, the Ladycats built up an eight-point lead at one point early in the first half, powered by a pair of big 3-pointers from Keshanti Gordon.
“We started with a lot of intensity at the beginning, and that allowed us to build up a pretty big early lead,” head coach Hiyadeja Moore said. “We were getting high percentage shots and knocking them down.”
As the game wore on, though, Idabel began to force mistakes from the Ladycats, and pulled away thanks to defensive and effort plays, forcing Paris into 19 turnovers.
“The things we pride ourselves on are our rebounding and our ability to get a lot of steals and deflections,” Moore said. “And they beat us at those stats. They out-hustled us.”
Even as Idabel pulled ahead, Paris still kept it close, with strong play from Nya Williams and Jakiya Williams, the latter of whom nailed a big 3-pointer in the clutch to keep Paris within striking distance.
“Jakiya had a really nice game, going 3-of-4 from the floor and nailing some big shots for us,” Moore said. “She’s a versatile player because she’s a post who can step out and hit some deep shots for us. … Nya was getting frustrated out there by (Idabel’s) defense, and she still finished with 17 points.”
Though idabel got the better of the Ladycats, Moore said she’s already looking forward to the team’s preseason tournament they’ll be attending after the winter break, as they could run into Idabel again.
“This was a good test for us,” Moore said. “I hope that we see them again, and I think that if we do, we’ll be more ready for them.”
In addition to Nya Williams’ 17 points, Keshanti Gordon scored a team-high 20, Jazz Dangerfield had eight, Jakiya Williams scored seven and Asia Johnson scored five.
