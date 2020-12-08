The Rivercrest Rebels hosted their Titus County neighbors on Saturday for a battle on the hardwood. Chapel Hill entered the game ranked No. 21 in 3A basketball and carries a well-known tradition for being a “basketball school.” The Rebels knew this would be the toughest opponent they’ve faced thus far, but rose to the challenge and came away with a gritty 87-74 victory.
From the tip, it was evident Rivercrest was ready for the challenge. Two juniors stepped forward to take the limelight and the seniors were happy to feed them the ball as they swished shot after shot.
Darrion Ricks came out guns blazing and practically couldn’t miss, as he poured in 18 first half points. Kamryn English, who has been on fire of late, scored 13 in the first half to help the Rebels head to the locker room with a 45-35 lead.
“Well, as you know, we lost to Martin’s Mill in a close game last year, so I was extremely motivated and I felt like we could win it all. So, I stayed in the gym all summer,” Kamryn English said after the game.
“Most people don’t see the work behind the scenes, but Kamryn has put in a lot of work since last season to improve his game, and I’m really proud of the growth he’s shown in a lot of areas,” head coach Quincy English said. “Darrion also does a great job. Those two are just pure basketball players.”
The three seniors played selfless and savvy ball, allowing the hot-handed juniors to lead the scoring. Damian Davidson had eight assists while Zachariah Lane and Bradyn English combined for 11 assists.
In the second half, John Grider used his left hook and long arms to score 10 points in the paint. Bradyn English got hot from three-point range with his brother and netted eight points with some long-range daggers in the second half.
Rebounding improved this game with Lane snatching eight and the English boys combining for eight. Davidson added four rebounds and two steals.
Good play came from the bench again and all nine Rebels saw action to bring home the victory. In a game that was billed as the toughest test yet for Rivercrest, the Rebels turned in a dominant performance and the Red Devils never could gain any traction against Coach Quincy English’s fast defense. Casey House led Chapel Hill with 22 points while Trey Washington added 17 of his own.
When it was all said and done, the Rebels put more numbers on the scoreboard than they had all year, and move to 5-0. Ricks had a career-high 24 points and Kamryn English finished with 23, including five three-pointers. Bradyn English finished with 15, Grider had 10, Lane contributed six, Christopher Randolph had five and Davidson and Eli Bivins each had two.
Quincy English said he was extremely pleased with how the offense worked, saying it’s a sign of good things to come.
“We were 4-0 heading into the game, but in all those games it felt like something was missing,” the coach said. “We still have a long way to go from what we know we’re capable of and we know we still have things to work on, but this was the first game where things really felt like they clicked
Rivercrest will host 3A Edgewood Tuesday with JV at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity game.
