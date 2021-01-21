It wasn’t exactly pretty for the Cooper Lady Bulldogs basketball team, but the team was able to shake off a poor start and came away with a hard-fought 34-27 win over Como-Pickton.
Shots weren’t falling for the Lady Bulldogs in the early goings, which allowed Como-Pickton to open the game on an 8-0 run. Rather than try to shoot their way out of the slump, though, the team adjusted its gameplan, and began to find more high-percentage looks at the hoope.
Leading the charge and breathing life into her team was Madison Murray, who was able to catch fire by blowing past her defenders and finishing with high-percentage looks.
“Once she started attacking off the drive, it turned everything around for us,” head coach Samuel Hollenshead said. “That was really what allowed us to get back in it.”
Several players followed Murray’s lead, such as senior point guard Whitney Langley, who was also instrumental in helping Cooper make up lost ground.
By halftime, Cooper trailed by just four.
The Lady Bulldogs then outscored Como-Pickton by four in the third quarter, and entered the final stanza with the score all knotted up.
It didn’t stay knotted up for long, though. Less than a minute into the final quarter, Chesney Kinnamon nailed a 3-pointer that gave Cooper the lead, and they would hold the lead for the rest of the game.
Late in the game, with things still very much in the balance. Macy Green iced the win with a pair of steals on back-to-back Como-Pickton possessions.
“I was looking and reading and was able to get in there and make those stops,” Green said. “I just wanted to do what I could to help the team.”
With the win, Cooper solidly holds onto second place in district, with only one loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.