It was smooth sailing for the Detroit Lady Eagles softball team on Thursday, as they easily dispatched Sulphur Bluff 15-2.
The game was typified by heads-up baserunning, exemplified by an inside-the-park home run by Cheyenne Snodgrass and triples by Braylin Craig, Kayleigh Griggs and Alanna Harris.
Detroit also displayed stellar defensive awareness, twice converting pop-outs into double plays.
“I think we’ve had six of those types of double plays already this year,” head coach Jeff Allensworth said. “I teach them to be aware of where the runners are and what to do as soon as you catch the ball, and it’s been working out.”
