Chisum fell Friday to Grand Saline, 25-16, 24-26, 25-23, 26-28, 12-15.
Chloe Prestridge tallied 16 kills, two blocks and an ace. Emmy Williams had 10 kills, 11 aces and two blocks. Zoe England had seven kills and 13 digs. Kelsea Ball had seven kills, three aces, 22 assists and nine digs. Peyton Holland had five kills and 18 digs. Kaci Williams had 14 digs.
