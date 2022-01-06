The Paris Ladycats were without head coach Hiyadeja Moore in their district opener against Pleasant Grove on Tuesday. And after a bit of a shaky start, they were able to put things together fairly quickly en route to a convincing 61-37 victory.
The Ladycats opened the game with a bit of rust on the offensive end, assistant coach Jerome Pipkins said. However, the team’s defense experienced no such pains.
“Our shots weren’t falling early on, and it took them a while to find their rhythm out there,” Pipkins said. “But they did a really good job defensively, getting steals, deflecting balls and really making them uncomfortable with the press.”
After a first half that saw the two teams fairly close, Paris began to pull away in the third quarter, keyed by their full-court press and some momentum-swinging shots by Jazz Dangerfield.
“She really got us going with her buckets there early in the quarter,” Pipkins said. “She drove into the paint and had a little jumper that really took the lid off the basket right there.”
The assistant coach also pointed to the work done on the glass by Asia Johnson and Nya Williams as big boosts for the team, as they limited PG’s second chance opportunities and also came away with a number of their own.
Williams was huge for Paris, scoring 25 points on a combination of drives into the paint, 3-pointers and mid-range jumpshots.
“She had another big-time game,” Pipkins said of her impact.
Williams exploded in the final stretch of the game, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter alone, helping her team emphatically close the door with 20 points in the period.
Pipkins praised the work done by the Ladycats, given the fact that Moore was sidelined at the last minute due to illness.
“It was a bit tricky, but they know I’m a defensive guy, and they all responded great,” he said. “I believe we’re getting better every day and gaining a lot of confidence. I think we’re in a pretty good place heading into district.”
In addition to Williams’ 25, Dangerfield and Johnson each scored 10. Keshanti Gordon finished with seven points, Kailah Ethridge had four, Jakiya Williams had three and Trinity Scott added two.
