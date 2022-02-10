At the start of the season, the Cooper Dogettes set their eyes on a district championship, and on Tuesday they realized that goal in the form of a 46-33 victory over the Como-Pickton Lady Eagles.
With the win, the Dogettes put the finishing touches on an undefeated run through district play, finishing the regular season with a perfect 10-0 mark.
“Finally winning district our senior year makes it so special to all of us,” Cooper senior Madison Murray said. “It’s one of the best feelings ever. And going undefeated makes us feel like all of our hard work has finally paid off.”
The game started off strong for Cooper, as Murray and fellow guard Chesney Kinnamon both nailed 3-pointers in the game’s opening minutes, and the Dogettes raced out to a 10-3 lead.
It was in the second quarter, though, that they were able to firmly take control of the game, and they did it with a masterful performance at the defensive end.
Through the entire quarter, the Lady Eagles were held to just three points, allowing the Dogettes to take a 15-point lead entering the halftime break.
“(It was) definitely our 1-3-1 defense,” Murray said about what worked in the quarter defensively. “We all work together and move so well on this defense, so it made it really hard for Como to even get the ball in the paint. They were having to make difficult passes which helped us get deflections and stealing the ball.”
Offensively, Murray, Bayleigh George and Faith McGuire used their speed to get to the rim and get fouled, while Kenzlee Randle knocked down a 3-pointer for three of the five points she scored in the quarter.
Senior Presley Limbaugh came alive in the second half, scoring all 11 of her points in the final two quarters.
“She did what Presley Limbaugh does, which is take over and exert her will on the other team,” head coach Samuel Hollenshead said. “But even though she didn’t score in the first half, she still had a big impact, coming up with steals and facilitating things with some nice passing.”
Limbaugh ultimately led the team in scoring. Randle and Murray each scored seven, Kinnamon had five. George, Heidi Wood and Chani Sonntag each scored four points and Caylee Conley added two.
“It feels amazing,” Hollenshead said of winning the district title. “I’m so proud of this entire team, and I’m really happy for my core group of seven seniors that I’ve had for a while now. …Being district champs is awesome, and there’s no better feeling than doing it undefeated.”
