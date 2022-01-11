Since he was a young child, there’s been nowhere Brooks Morrison would rather be than on a baseball diamond. Now, the Prairiland Patriots’ catcher will get to spend a bit more time there after committing to continue his baseball career at the collegiate level with Arlington Baptist University.
Morrison grew up in an athletic, sports-oriented household, and began playing baseball around the age of four, about the same time he also began playing football and basketball. Over the years, he shined in just about every sport he could try his hand at, whether it was on the gridiron, the hardwood or the green. However, baseball always held a special place in his heart.
“I fell in love with it right away, just being out there playing catch and whatnot,” Morrison said. “I loved the adrenaline rush, especially when it comes to catching, because you’re back there and you’re so involved with every play.”
For years, Morrison has been one of the Red River Valley’s most dependable catchers, able to control baserunners with his strong arm and work in perfect synchronicity with some of the area’s top pitchers.
“Being back there and catching guys like (teammate Caleb Jameson and former teammate Blake Ballard), it isn’t easy,” Prairiland coach Chris Peacock said. “But Brooks is so good that he makes it look easy.”
Morrison said he’s been behind the plate as a catcher since around fifth grade, but it’s far from the only position he knows how to play.
“I think that’s what stands out most about Brooks, is his versatility,” Peacock said. “He’s a great catcher, but he can play in the outfield if you need him to. He can play just about anywhere in the infield. He’s got really good speed, which is really rare in a catcher.”
And at the plate, Morrison is equally impressive.
“He’s got great bat speed and hand-eye coordination,” Peacock said. “Because of that, he’s really good at putting balls in play and making contact with the good part of the bat, even if it’s a bad pitch. He doesn’t strike out a whole lot.”
When it came time to consider where he wanted to continue his athletic career, Morrison said he was immediately impressed with the revitalization of Arlington Baptist University’s baseball program.
“They got a new coach this year, and he’s got a really great reputation; he’s got over 900 wins or around 900 wins,” Morrison said. “They’re also building a new ballfield right on campus this year, and I just really like that emphasis they’re putting on baseball.”
Morrison added that his leg injury, which has kept him sidelined since the tail end of the football season, didn’t concern Arlington Baptist during the recruiting process, and he said he’s now expected to be back in action in time for the start of his senior season as a Patriot.
And looking ahead to his final season at Prairiland, Morrison said he doesn’t have any personal goals, but does have some goals he wants to help his team reach.
“I want to go out with a district championship, and help us get as far as we can in the playoffs,” he said with a smile.
And though Morrison said he’ll miss the relationships he’s formed with all his teammates and coaches at Prairiland, he’s excited to build new bonds in college, and to do it while competing against even tougher competition.
“I’m definitely going to miss hanging out with my teammates, being around all the guys and all the time spent together,” he said. “But when I get to college I’ll have a new team to do that with.”
