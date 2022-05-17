The Patriots entered Saturday’s matchup against Maypearl with a 1-0 series lead only needing one win in two games to move onto round three of the playoffs, however, it was Maypearl who would be victorious in both games.
“They’re really a fun group, that’s the worst part of it, getting to be with them every day. I’m not going to be able to do that next week. And that’s why you really wanted that journey to continue because it’s a great group of young men that have a lot of fun together,” Coach Peacock said of his team after the area round loss, “it never felt like it was work with them, it always felt like it was fun. It was a good group of young men that gave us everything that they had.”
In game one on Saturday, Patriot Blake Lewis would get the start and pitch a great game, but the usual spectacular Patriot defense committed an unsettling amount of errors throughout the game that proved to be too costly in the 4-2 loss.
The Patriots were down four going into the sixth inning when Caleb Jameson hit a two-out single followed by a Maypearl error that put runners on the corners. While having two outs, Jacob Veal hit an RBI single when he rifled the ball back up the middle giving the Patriots their first run of the game.
Another Maypearl error gave the Patriots another run and extended the inning, but the rally came to a halt when Maypearl struck out the next Patriot batter to end the inning, which kept the score at 4-2.
Braydan Nichols would end up pitching a scoreless sixth inning that sent the Patriots to the seventh only down two. However, the Patriot’s two-out rally fell short after Lewis’s single up the gut was the only thing doing for the Patriots in the frame.
Lewis ended the first game with five innings pitched and five hits allowed while only allowing one earned run. The Patriots collected five hits throughout the game with Lewis leading the way with two.
The Patriots tried to look past the loss in game two and win game three to move to the regional quarterfinals, but Maypearl’s bats were too much as the Patriots fell 17-7 in game three.
The decisive game three started out promising when Gage Bankhead hit a bases-loaded single that scored two runs in the top of the first, but Maypearl scored three of their own runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead.
Maypearl tacked on another run in the second inning on a home run, but Prairiland got that run back when Ty Hostetler drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the third. However, each team would put one run each in the third and fourth keeping the score a two-run game in Maypearl’s favor at 6-4.
Patriot Lewis was the reason Maypearl only scored once in the fourth, with one out a ball was slowly hit to Lewis at short. Lewis bobbled the ball, which almost led to an error, then made a spectacular throw to home and got the fielder’s choice out when Brooks Morrison laid the tag on the runner.
Maypearl would run away with the game after that, scoring several runs in the fifth and sixth, and would end up winning with a score of 17-7, bringing the Patriot’s sensational season to an end.
The Patriots finished the season with a stellar record of 24-7, and they were crowned district champions this year for the first time in eight seasons. The Patriots were also crowned bi-district champions this season for the second straight year.
“They were my first group coming in, they were freshmen when I came in and they are a special group for me because it was my first group that I got to see all the way through here.,” head coach Chris Peacock said of the senior class. “All of them are superhuman beings, high character guys. Each of them has their own unique personality that makes it fun and we’re going to miss all of them, but they are gonna do a lot of great things in life,.”
