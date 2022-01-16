Fouls are a part of any basketball game, and when fans attend a game, they expect to see some free throws. However, they don’t expect to see anywhere near 83 of them in a single game. And yet on Friday, that’s exactly how many the Cooper Dogettes and Boles Lady Hornets attempted.
Ultimately, it was the Dogettes who won the battle at the foul line and in the game, as they were victorious 58-35 in an ugly, physical game.
“It definitely wasn’t pretty,” Cooper head coach Samuel Hollenshead said with a chuckle. “It was a tough game to play in, and a tough game to get things going in with all the fouls. But when we were able to grind past that, I thought we played well, and we played really good defense for the most part.”
While the Dogettes eventually began to pick things up, the first quarter started quite slowly for both teams. Kenzlee Randle knocked in a free throw in the opening seconds, and Cooper wouldn’t score again until the quarter was more than halfway through, when Presley Limbaugh sank a free throw to give Cooper a 2-0 lead.
The team’s first field goal didn’t come until there was just about a minute and a half left in the opening quarter, when Chani Sonntag scored in the paint. That bucket seemed to take the lid off the basket, as the final 90 seconds were a deluge of scoring, capped off with a Chesney Kinnamon 3-pointer that put Cooper up 11-0.
Uncharacteristic turnovers plagued the team in the first quarter, and continued to do so in the second. However, Cooper’s own stellar defense and some poor free throw shooting by Boles ensured the Lady Hornets had a devil of a time scoring.
Boles scored eight points in the second quarter, but they all came on free throws. The team’s first field goal didn’t come until a couple minutes into the second half.
The second quarter is where the referees’ whistle became a regularly-occurring sound, and free throws began to take center stage.
Cooper attempted 14 shots at the charity stripe in the second, hitting seven of them.
“We could’ve done a bit of a better job hitting our free throws,” Hollenshead said. “A couple days ago we went nine for 23 from the line, so it’s definitely something we need to work on.”
On the other end of the court, the Dogettes used their length to their advantage, forcing turnovers and pressuring the Boles ballhandlers, but they got into foul trouble of their own, forcing Hollenshead to get creative with his roster.
“We had multiple girls with three or more fouls by the end of the second, so that made things interesting,” he said. “We had to go with some rotations we haven’t done yet this year.”
The Dogettes’ lead first reached 20 points with about three minutes left in the third quarter, when Madison Murray drove down the baseline and nailed a floater that put Cooper up 37-17.
A big force in the third for Cooper was Caylee Conley, who came alive by scoring in the paint and at the line, scoring 12 of her 13 points in the period.
“They were playing man-to-man defense on me, which allowed me to use my quickness to get by them and get to the rim,” Conley said.
All the while, the whistles kept coming, with 15 more free throw attempts coming for the Dogettes in the third.
“We like to play fast, and all those whistles really slow the game down,” Conley said.
Conley capped off the third with a buzzer beater heading into the final quarter, and a technical for unsportsmanlike conduct allowed her to tack on two more on top of that.
Limbaugh took over in the final quarter, scoring seven of her 14 points in the final quarter of play, and going six of seven at the free throw line in the quarter as well.
The final minutes saw the Lady Hornets finally manage to generate some offense, but by that point the game had been decided.
Limbaugh and Conley scored 14 and 13 points respectively to lead Cooper in double figures. Sonntag scored eight, Kinnamon, Murray and Heidi Wood each scored five. Faith McGuire scored four, Randle and Bayleigh Goerge each finished with two and Journi Ingram contributed a point too.
“They’re a tough, scrappy team,” Hollenshead said of the opponents. “This was a good win.”
