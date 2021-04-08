The Prairiland Patriots and Commerce Tigers were tied at seven runs apiece entering the bottom of the sixth inning in Tuesday night’s contest. Unfortunately for the Patriots, a pair of runs in the frame gave Commerce the dramatic 9-7 win.
The Patriots drew first blood, as a Brooks Morrison single drove in Brayden Nichols, who singled earlier in the first inning.
Commerce answered in a big way, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first. However, the Patriots had a big inning of their own in fourth, scoring four.
Caleb Jameson drove in Morrison, Brylee Galloway scored Jameson, Mayson Day drove in Galloway and then he came home later in the inning thanks to a wild pitch by the Commerce pitcher, knotting the score at five runs each.
Commerce scored two runs in the bottom of the inning, but Prairiland scored one in each of the next two innings to set up the fateful bottom of the sixth.
Blake Ballard, Blake Lewis and Eli Rolen combined for pitching duties for the Patriots in the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.