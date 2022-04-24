The Cooper Bulldogs had their hands full with a talented Celeste team on Friday, but they ultimately prevailed in a hard-earned 5-3 win.
The first run of the game came in the second, when Bulldog Landen Houchins smacked a line drive RBI to center field.
Celeste briefly took the lead with two runs in the third inning, but Cooper snatched it right back in the fifth. Denver Wood tied the game up by stealing home, and then Colin Ingram drove in teammate Wyatt Allen with a big double, putting his team up 3-1.
Bulldogs Canon Ingram and Hunter Horton gave their team insurance runs in the top of the seventh, and as it turns out, Cooper would prove to need one of those insurance runs, as Celeste tacked on one more run in the bottom of the final inning.
Allen pitched the majority of the game, scattering nine hits across more than six innings, striking out eight Celeste batters in the process.
