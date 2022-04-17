Prairiland Patriot Blake Lewis pitched a gem of a two-hitter, and the Prairiland Patriots picked up a crucial 3-1 win over the Rains Wildcats on Thursday.
The Patriots got on the board right away, with catcher Brooks Morrison smacking a first-inning double into left field, scoring both Blake Lewis and Braydan Nichols, and giving them a 2-0 cushion.
Rains cut into the lead in the fourth with a run, but Prairiland answered right back in the fifth, with a Caleb Jameson double scoring Nichols and bringing the score to the final margin of 3-1.
Lewis pitched the whole game, giving up just two hits and a walk.
Jameson, Morrison, Chris Michael and Gage Bankhead collected hits for Prairiland.
