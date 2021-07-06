The North Lamar High School cheerleaders traveled to Tarleton State University for the National Cheerleaders Association camp this week to learn new cheers, chants, dances and techniques. When all was said and done, the team had received top superior ribbons in the chant, cheer and band chant categories.
“We had 14 cheerleaders nominated for All-American Cheerleader,” cheer sponsor Erin Dizmond said. “Of those nominees, Reily Rusak made the All-American Team. For final competition day, we competed in the chant and band dance competition and won top squad for our band dance during the awards ceremony.”
The cheerleaders and their coaches, Dizmond and Amber Soliz, also received the coveted Herkie Team Award.
“For those unfamiliar with the world of cheerleading, the Herkie Team Award, named after Lawrence Herkimer, the founder of the NCA and a former SMU cheerleader, is the top award given to a team during the NCA Cheer Camp,” Dizmond said. “Awarded to only one cheerleading team, the honor is given to the team that exemplifies the qualities of leadership, teamwork, values and sportsmanship the entire time they are at camp.”
Other awards North Lamar received included the Spirit Stick for maintaining spirit through the entire week of camp and earned their NFHS credentials and a bid to the National competition.
Cheerleader Katie Keelewon earned the top Individual Leadership Award from all camp attendees.
“These girls did a wonderful job representing North Lamar! We could not be more excited about the upcoming season!” Dizmond said.
The 2021-22 NLHS cheerleaders who will be leading the school spirit are Faith Beassie, Shelby Beshirs, Dani Blount, Nadia Bowman, Kylie Burchinal, Kaeley Chivers, Camdyn Davis, Katherine Fendley, Kyleigh Fields, Amberlee Freelen, Faith Fuller, Lindy Goodwin, Angelina Harbuck, McKenzie Hively, Katie Keele, Laney Kolden, Brooke Lawler, Lexxi Mayes, Lilliana Oviedo, Madalyn Reeves, Claudia Romans, Reily Rusak, Bailey Scott, Avery Scott, Brooke Shurbet, Kaidynse Steed, Olivia Tellez, Natalie Washington, Hyleigh Wicks, Brailee Winston, Katelynn Wood and Ava Woodard.
