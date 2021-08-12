The North Lamar volleyball team traveled to Sulphur Springs on Tuesday, and returned home with a pair of wins for their efforts.
The team started the day facing off against Sulphur Springs, and found themselves trailing 2-0 after the first two sets.
Only one set away from losing, the Pantherettes turned things around and won three straight sets for the comeback victory.
“The first two sets were definitely not up to par,” head coach Sara Beth Upchurch said. “In the third set we changed some things up and started picking up a lot more balls.”
Lauren Dority dominated at the net, playing a big part in the team’s offense, and Erica King’s setting allowed her teammates to find several kills, Upchurch said. Those two were far from the only ones who played a role in the win, though.
“So many stepped up big time,” Upchurch said. “Hannah (Titlow) and Kate (Rainey) were both great and were really aggressive in their serves.”
Immediately after the five-set win, the Pantherettes retook the court to face Sherman.
While the match against Sulphur Springs was grueling, the Pantherettes dispatched Sherman in straight sets.
“I think it was the adrenaline from the huge win right before it,” Upchurch said. “We’d just played five sets and Sherman was fresh, but we didn’t look tired at all. We came out with way more energy than them.”
Upchurch said the tone of the second game was set early with a big, momentum-shifting block by freshman Rosalyn Spencer.
Game scores and statistics were not available by press time.
“No one can count this group out,” Upchurch said. “They play for one another, they’ve got such great chemistry and they aren’t afraid of anyone. I say it every year, but this is a special group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.