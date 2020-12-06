The Honey Grove Lady Warriors dropped a close game at home Friday night, falling 38-31 after staying neck and neck with the Lady Bearcats for the first three quarters.
Whitesboro held Honey Grove to just two points in the opening quarter, but the Lady Warriors answered back in a big way in the next two quarters.
In the second quarter, Honey Grove cut the deficit to just a pair. And by the end of the third quarter, they’d managed to tie the game back up, at 31 points apiece. Unfortunately, the final quarter did not go as planned, and the Lady Warriors were ultimately blanked in the fourth.
For the game, Maddison Cason led the team with 11 points. Shakira Cooper, Tylar Lane, Aniyah Smith and Makiyah Johnson all added four points, and Nicole Briscoe and Ty’Ciera Battle each finished with two points apiece.
