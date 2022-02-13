The district-champion Rivercrest Rebels ended their league run with a 10-2 record after falling 58-57 to the neighboring Clarksville Blue Tigers in a thriller for the ages. With the win, Clarksville head coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s Tigers avenge a double-digit defeat at the hands of Rivercrest during the first round of district play.
“The difference tonight is that we were more connected in what we were doing,” Hill said. “Our defense and offense executed on both ends of the court and we backed off on our pressure some, and I think that kind of threw them off.
“We’ve been working on some different sets, and the kids executed them well. I was proud of the way we ran them.”
“I knew it would be a tough game. The Clarksville kids are still fighting for seeding. They just seemed to want it more than we did for most of the night,” Rivercrest head coach Quincy English said.
The Tigers looked to be taking control of the game after leading 31-26 at the intermission. Led by the play of senior guard Amarion Black, Clarksville charged out with a 10-0 run to open the third quarter, building a 41-26 advantage when Jayden Reed-Rose nailed a jumper from the corner about three minutes into the period.
The senior shot-blocker would eventually foul out of the game in the final period.
While the Tigers were building momentum in the third, Rivercrest senior Kamryn English had taken a seat on the bench after recording his fourth personal foul less than a minute and a half into the frame. He would return later in the quarter.
“Kamryn had a tough night. He didn’t feel well early in the game and he just wasn’t able to get it going,” English explained.
Kamryn English made just one field goal, a 3-pointer, and scored five points in the game.
Rivercrest closed the gap to 42-35 with two and a half minutes remaining in the period, when Rivercrest senior Darrion Ricks was true with a pair of charity shots.
A Clarksville 3-pointer from Na’Quavus Caesar extended the Tigers advantage to 45-35 before the Blue Tigers moved to the final period leading 45-38.
Hill’s troops pushed their lead to 47-38 when Isaiah Scott, a senior, scored on a beautiful reverse putback roughly a minute into the quarter, but Rivercrest would charge back, even though Kamryn English would foul out with just under five minutes remaining and with the Blue Tigers leading 49-43.
Clarksville immediately pushed the lead to 51-43 when RK Minter scored on a baseline drive. But with plenty of time still left on the clock, the Rebels would pull to within 55-51 when Chase Duffer stroked in a 3-pointer with barely two minutes remaining.
The Blue Tigers moved to a 57-51 lead 21 seconds later when Scott scored on a driving layup, but the Tigers managed just one additional point in the game. Following a free throw from Kirk Killian, Ricks recorded a steal and layup drawing the Rebels to within 57-54 with just under a minute left.
The Rebels then proceeded to foul in order to put Clarksville on the free throw line.
Clarksville was unsuccessful on three straight attempts before Keaton Sears scored on a putback for Rivercrest while being fouled with 26 seconds remaining. His free throw deadlocked the game at 57-57.
With 23.1 seconds remaining, Jamarian Williams went to the line for Clarksville, making one of his two free throw attempts to score the game winning point.
Rivercrest still had chances. Following a Rebel timeout with 14.5 seconds remaining, a 3-point attempt from Tre Williams at the eight-second mark danced inside the rim and then rimmed out, and a deep 3-point attempt as time expired failed.
It was a tight game in the opening quarter with the teams battling back and forth. Rivercrest enjoyed three-point advantages on three occasions in the first, with Clarksville bouncing back each time, and with Black leading the charge.
However, with the Tigers holding a 16-15 advantage, a 3-pointer at the buzzer from Ricks sent Rivercrest into the second period leading 18-16.
The teams were tied on four occasions in the second quarter, with the final arriving at 24-24 when Minter nailed a deep jumper for the Tigers with about four minutes remaining in the initial half.
Black chipped in a pair of free throws, then followed up with a 3-point bomb to push the Blue Tigers to a 29-24 lead with three minutes remaining in period two. He would also record the final bucket of the half with a steal and a coast-to-coast layup. He tallied 18 points through the first two periods.
“I had told the kids that when we played them the next time things would be different, and to just keep grinding and believing,” Hill said. “Tonight it was what I had been preaching all season, and now it is coming together. (Black) had a great game-getting out, attacking the rim and making 3s, and Reed-Rose has taken up a leadership role, has a big voice and is doing some good things for the team.”
Black’s 27 points in the game led all scorers. Scott contributed 12 points for the Blue Tigers. Rivercrest was led by Ricks with 20 points and Killian added 13 points.
“I think we’ll be ready for the playoffs. We have four seniors that are not ready for it to be over yet. We have a week to prepare. We’ll regroup, and be ready to go,” Quincy English said.
Clarksville played the game without the services of senior guards A’zarrion Presley and Devin Scales, while Caesar performed while still being bothered by an injury.
The Blue Tigers improved to 8-3 in district play with their league finale coming on Tuesday night at home against James Bowie. The game has a 6 p.m. start time on senior night. The Tigers are playoff-bound also, although their seeding has yet to be determined. Clarksville is currently tied with the McLeod Longhorns for second place.
