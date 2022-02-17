Shaunice Reed scored 29 points and Aerihna Afoa 21 points for Paris Junior College Wednesday night against nationally ranked Blinn College, but what appeared to be a likely victory failed to materialize, as the visitors won 79-74 in overtime.
Blinn improved to 23-3 overall and 12-3 in Region XIV play, tied with Tyler for first place. Paris dropped to 8-18 overall and 4-11 in conference,
A 3-pointer by Nykesha Sanders, then three goals by Reed in less than a minute gave Paris’ Lady Dragons a 62-52 lead midway through the fourth quarter. That was good.
But 10 seconds later, Reed fouled out. That was bad.
With Reed out of the game, the Lady Buccaneers outscored Paris 15-5 over the five-plus minutes left in regulation.
Paris’ only other field goal in regulation was Afoa’s 3-pointer that put Paris ahead 65-57 with 3:37 on the clock.
That seemed safe enough, but the Lady Dragons would not score again until after Skylar Barnes knocked down a 3 with 2:34 to play, followed by a field goal by Tiffany Tillis at 1:55, and then two free throws by Tillis at 1:32.
With a minute and a half still to play, the Paris lead was down to 65-64.
On the other end, Paris was called for an offensive foul, and with 26 seconds on the clock Blinn had three straight misses right under the goal.
Paris got a rebound with 26 seconds left in regulation, and Blinn —- still trailing, 65-64 —- began fouling.
The third time was the fifth, and Tayonna Robertson went to the free throw line for two shots with 8.7 seconds on the game clock. She made both her free throws, giving Paris a 67-64 lead.
Blinn got the ball in the hands of Barnes, who had an open shot from outside the 3-point arc with no one on her, and she let fly, with it connecting — nothing but net. The game was tied 67-67, necessitating a 5-minute overtime.
Paris struck first on a basket by Sanders at 4:12. Jakoriah Long answered with a shot under the goal AND she was fouled on the play. She added the free throw —- 70-69 Blinn.
Paris players were unable to answer —missing three wide-open shots under the basket. On the other end, Tullis knocked down two shots back-to-back — one a 3 and the other a 2. The Lady Dragons were unable to get closer than three points.
Robertson was fouled twice and made three of four free throws.
Tullis led Blinn with 24 points, followed by Barnes with 16 and Long and Makayla Patterson with 10 apiece.
