Last week, the Prairiland Lady Patriots just narrowly earned their way into the playoffs, winning a tiebreaker on the last day of the regular season to lock up the fourth seed. Now, a week later, they find themselves as bi-district champions, after downing top-seeded Bells in a pair of games, winning 2-1 and 3-2.
Pitching took center stage in the series, as both games saw Prairiland ace McKenna Guest and Bells pitcher Alexis Tanguna go blow for blow, making things extremely hard for the other team’s batters.
In game one of the series, both pitchers came out of the gate making quick work of the tops of the batting orders, but the Lady Patriots found one of their few bursts of offense in the second inning, when Jada Torres led off with a cleanly-hit double. She moved over to third over the course of the next two at-bats, and with two outs was able to score the first run of the game when she stole home on a passed ball.
The Lady Patriots would next have a chance to score in the fourth inning, when catcher Kyndal Yaross hit a one-out triple. She tried coming home on a passed ball, but wasn’t quick enough and was thrown out at the plate. With the very next pitch after the out, Torres ripped a line drive into the outfield that would’ve easily scored Yaross.
“It’s softball and those things happen,” Torres said after the game. “We just kept at it and didn’t get discouraged.”
While almost everyone — Lady Patriot and Lady Panther alike — struggled at the plate in the game, that didn’t hold true for Torres. Torres batted 2-for-3, making her the only player of the game with multiple hits. And there was no doubt on either of her hits, and both were well-hit line drives deep into the outfield.
“We studied their pitcher, we knew what she was going to throw and we just had to look for what we knew,” she said. “The key is to take a breath and just hit the ball.”
While the Lady Patriot offense struggled to get into scoring position, Guest was nothing short of dominant, and she made things equally hard on the Bells offense. She finished the game with 11 strikeouts and just two walks, allowing just four hits in the complete game.
The lone run of the game for Bells came in the sixth. After an error in the outfield let the leadoff batter get all the way to third, a simple sacrifice fly was enough to bring home the tying run. Guest got out of the inning without any more damage being done, but the complexion of the game had changed with the late run.
With two outs in the seventh, it looked like extra innings were inevitable. But then, remarkably, the Lady Patriots’ bats caught fire. Senior Grace Unruh got things going with a grounder up the middle. Then Chloe Raley smacked a single to left field and Kirsten Bridges also drilled a single, loading the bases.
Then, Tanguna beaned Lady Pat Lanna Riney and the game was over. Prairiland had pulled out the win with as wild a finish as you’ll see.
In the second game, played Friday, the Lady Patriots didn’t waste any time in getting their runs on the board. All three of the Lady Patriots’ runs came in the first inning.
Guest drove in Bridges for the first run of the game with a line drive that was off the wall, and might’ve been a home run if not for the high outfield walls of the Bells stadium. Two batters later, Torres picked up right where she left off, driving in Guest and catcher Kyndal Yaross with a two-RBI triple that put Prairiland up 3-0.
“We came into this one wanting to get on them early and have tight defense behind our pitcher,” Yaross said.
That would prove to be all the runs needed, as the Lady Panthers would only manage two runs of their own over the rest of the game.
“McKenna got into a couple jams there and always worked her way out of them,” head coach Brian Morris said. “She pitched extremely well.”
As the game progressed, Guest and Yaross found themselves not only contending with the Bells bats, but with a finicky strike zone from the umpire.
“It was pretty tough because he wasn’t really giving us that inside pitch at all, but we adjusted and started throwing more outside and that really helped us get outs,” Yaross said.
Guest struck out the final batter, sending her teammates into a jubilant celebration.
Guest has now pitched three straight complete games for her team, one of which was a perfect game to get them into the playoffs, and Guest said she’s had an extra motivator these past few weeks.
“My old pitching coach, Doug Gorsuch, passed away recently,” Guest said. “He was one of the ones who really helped and convinced me to stick with pitching, and I’ve been doing this for him,”
Now, the sophomore ace can add bi-district champion to her growing list of accomplishments.
“We really wanted that W,” Guest said. “We didn’t want to leave things up to a game three, and this is so exciting.”
“It feels amazing,” Unruh, the team’s lone senior, added of being crowned bi-district champions. “I’m so proud of our team and the way that we came together and worked together. McKenna did a great job on the mound and a bunch of girls really stepped up to the plate tonight.”
And as the team celebrates their huge bi-district win, they know there’s still more they can achieve.
“We can go as far as we allow ourselves to go,” Unruh said. “It all depends on how hard we work these next few days of practice, but I’m ready.”
