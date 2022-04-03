Though you might not guess it by the final score, the majority of Friday’s softball game between the Rivercrest Lady Rebels and Detroit Lady Eagles was a brisk pitchers’ duel with very few baserunners and even fewer runs.
In the final two innings, though, the Lady Rebels pulled away in dominating fashion, ultimately winning 12-0.
While the game ended as a resounding win for Rivercrest, the early signs all pointed to a nailbiter. The first inning went by in the blink of an eye, with Rivercrest’s Addison Martin and Detroit’s Ayanna Smith each retiring the side in order.
Rivercrest got on the board in the next inning, when Lizzie Langehennig led off with a well-hit double, and then scored a few at-bats later when Logan Huddleston drove her in with a sharply-hit grounder that was just out of reach of the Detroit infielders, giving the Lady Rebs a 1-0 lead.
And that’s where the score would remain for the next two innings. Three hits were scattered across the next two and a half innings between both teams, with neither the Lady Rebels or Lady Eagles able to string together multiple hits in a frame.
“Having my team behind my back gave me confidence and that was a big part of it,” Martin said after the game. “My screwball wasn’t working the way I wanted it to in the beginning, but I got it going as the game went on. My curveball looked pretty good, though.”
“She did a great job out there,” Rivercrest coach Kara Crawford added. “She was really good at moving the ball around, hitting her spots and getting ahead in the count.”
Martin was backed up by a staunch defense, as the team committed just one error in the game. In particular, Alexis Carey made a handful of impressive on-the-run snags in right field to rob would-be hits.
Things quickly started to turn in Rivercrest’s favor in the top of the fifth inning, however. In the second at-bat of the inning, Macy Childres drove in Huddleston — who reached base with a lead-off single — by blasting a deep line drive to left field.
In the next at-bat, what was intended to be a sacrifice bunt by Alexis Carey ended up allowing Childres to cross home plate, as a Detroit error saw the first baseman drastically overthrown on the play. After that, a double by Rivercrest’s Korie Mankins brought the score to 4-0. Two batters later, Avery Martin made it a 5-0 ballgame with a line drive to left field that scored Mankins.
A triple by Huddleston drove in three runs, putting Rivercrest up 8-0. The inning finally came to an end a few batters later, but not before Rivercrest got in one last run on the last play of the inning. Following a hit in the infield, Huddleston beat a play at the plate to give her team a 9-0 advantage, but then Detroit got out of the inning by then throwing out batter Alexis Case, who was attempting to advance to second base.
“I think we just got a little bit of momentum and ran with it,” Crawford said of the mammoth inning. “Hitting really is contagious and you saw that today.”
Addison Martin didn’t miss a beat returning to the circle in the bottom half of the fifth, striking out three of the four batters she faced, and only allowing a single baserunner on a hit by pitch.
Rivercrest added even more runs in the sixth inning, as fielding miscues started to rear their head for Detroit.
Errors allowed Mankins to advance from first to third over the course of two at-bats, and then she scored on a sacrifice fly by Hallie Guest.
A few at-bats later, with two outs, Abby Ross hit a grounder back to the mound. Rather than make the easy out at first base to end the inning, Detroit attempted to throw out Avery Martin, who was coming home. The throw was off the mark, and Rivercrest took an 11-0 lead.
“There were too many errors and defensive mistakes,” Detroit coach Jeff Allensworth said. “We need to clean those up.”
The last run of the game came in the next at-bat, as Huddleston hit a grounder that got through a hole on the third base line, scoring Langehennig.
After that, it was just a matter of Addison Martin getting three quick outs on a strikeout, a groundout and a popout, and the game was over.
The game was senior night for Detroit, and Allensworth thanked his team’s two seniors — Smith and Bryanna Brown — for what they’ve meant to the Lady Eagle softball program over the years.
“BB has been with us for three years and Smith for four, so they’re both huge parts of this team,” Allensworth said. “Smith has been our pitcher all four years and a great hitter, and BB is a great hitter and a leader too. … They’ll both be missed.”
For Rivercrest, the win goes a long way in setting the tone for the rest of district play, Addison Martin said.
“I think this is a huge confidence booster for us,” Addison Martin said. “Coming out here knowing this was a big game for us and that it wouldn’t be easy, we wrapped it up and took care of business.”
