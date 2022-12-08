Case Fendley was the North Lamar Panthers’s leading scorer during the Edgewood Tournament. He averaged 13 points a game over a four game stretch including a 16-point game and made the go ahead 3-pointer against Buna in the final seconds of the game. His Mustang squad will be in action in the Brownsboro Tournament that starts today and continues until Saturday.
