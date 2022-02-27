The Clarksville Blue Tigers’ basketball season came to an abrupt end on Friday night, as they fell to the Celeste Blue Devils 72-59 in an area round playoff game. Clarksville, the third seed, ends their run with an 18-14 season record. Celeste, a district champion, moves on to the third round of the playoffs with a 23-7 mark.
The telling story of the game came in the second quarter. Clarksville had fallen behind on two occasions in the first period by eight points, before ending the frame trailing 20-15. But at the start of the second, the Tigers dominated defensively, and used a Devin Scales coast-to-coast layup to take a 21-20 advantage. Scales chipped in a free throw, and the 9-0 run ended with a Jayden Reed-Rose put-back that gave Clarksville a 24-20 advantage with just under six minutes left in the first half.
“At that point I felt that we were getting ready to make a run, and put our stamp on the game, but we could not shake the physicality with which Celeste was playing. And I thought in the second half we would give that same type of energy and effort to get over the hump,” Clarksville head coach Stanford Hill Jr. said.
Celeste stormed back, limiting the Blue Tigers offensive output in the period to just four points as the Cardinals used a 15-4 run to end the first half leading 35-28.
There were several other factors that led to the Tigers’ defeat. With the contest housing lots of fouls and questionable calls, Clarksville senior starters Amarion Black and Na’Quavus Caesar would foul out of the game. Scales, a senior, also exited with five fouls, and Reed-Rose spent valuable time on the bench in foul trouble and ended the game with four personals.
Hill’s troops would not regain the lead in the second half.
Clarksville closed to within five points on three occasions in the third, the final arriving when Reed-Rose scored off a Black steal, drawing the Tigers to within 48-43 with just over a minute remaining in the period.
But Holden Madewell, a senior, responded for Celeste by hammering in a 3-point bomb with 51 seconds left. Madewell ended the game with 26 points, including three of the long range bombs. The Blue Devils eventually moved to the final quarter of the Tigers season with a 10 point, 53-43 lead.
Clarksville opened the final period with Black dropping in a pair of free throws to close to within 53-45 less than a minute into the quarter. Following a Celeste free throw, freshman RK Minter scored on a driving layup, and senior Isaiah Scott was true with a follow shot for a basket, and a bucket off the break that pulled the Blue Tigers to within 54-51 with 5:12 left.
Hill said the Tigers’ run, in which his team was able to cut the deficit to just three points in the fourth, was spoiled when Madewell scored five of the next six points in the contest with a timely 3-pointer with just under five minutes left that extended the Celeste advantage to 59-52.
Hill also says a costly Clarksville turnover helped the Blue Devils run, and that once that happened, the Tigers were not able to get back into the flow of things.
Celeste proved to be more powerful from long distance in the game by making six 3-pointers. The Blue Tigers’ lone 3-pointer arrived when Scales fired in a strike with about three minutes remaining that drew Clarksville to within 61-55. But with Clarksville fouling down the stretch, the Blue Devils would increase their lead to the margin of victory.
Free throw shooting was plentiful in the game. The Tigers connected on 16 of 29 attempts while Celeste knocked down 21 of 36 foul shot attempts.
Black, who played his final game for Clarksville, led the Tigers with 16 points, while Minter added 10 points. Caesar and Reed-Rose both contributed nine points, and Scott canned eight points.
“Our season overall was a huge step in the right direction for our athletic program as a whole, and I hope the momentum that was generated from our season will carry over into our spring and fall programs as we prepare for next season,” Hill said.
The Tigers will lose Black, Caesar, Octavio Resendiz, Scales, and Scott to graduation later this year. But the team will return several key starters including Reed-Rose, Jamarian Williams and Minter, as well as sophomore Billy Stewart. Clarksville also has a talented group from junior high who will be freshmen next year that could move up to the varsity level.
Hill thanked the athletic department, administrators and staff, as well as the school Superintendent Dr. Kermit Ward and principal Felissa Anderson, as well as to the teachers, student body and community for the support shown during the season.
