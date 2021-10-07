The Paris Wildcats and North Lamar Panthers each shined this past week in Mt. Pleasant at a stacked cross country meet.
As a team, the Paris boys finished second, with Pablo Melguizo-Zapata leading them. On the individual level, Ladycat Shamyia Holt finished in third and Anna Grace Blassingame placed 11th.
For the Pantherettes, Emery Reaves also worked her way onto the winners’ podium with a top-three finish in her race, and on the boys side Riley Reaves placed 15th out of 107.
