\The Prairiland girls golf team finished fifth in regionals. Pictured, from left, are coach Allen Elliot, Riley Vaughan, Kirsten Bridges, Addie May, Annie Moore and coach Steven Weddle.

The Prairiland boys and girls golf teams recently finished up their seasons, as the boys finished 11th in the regional competition and the girls placed fifth out of 16 teams.

The boys team shot their best round of the year at regionals, and finished by carding a total score of 381.

The girls team shot an 882, with junior Kirsten Bridges leading the way, shooting a 199. Riley Vaughan shot a 214, Addie May shot a 221 and Annie Moore finished with a score of 248.

