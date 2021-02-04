It wasn’t always pretty, but the Cooper Dogette basketball team downed the district rival Alba-Golden Lady Panthers on Tuesday 32-28 on the back of a stellar defensive effort. With the win, Cooper moves into a tie for first place in the district standings with just one regular season game left.
Right from the opening possessions, defense took center stage. Neither team was getting particularly good looks at the hoop, and for several minutes, the score stayed put at just 1-0 for several minutes, but finally both teams were able to somewhat take the lid off the basket. Headed into the second quarter, Cooper held a slim 9-7 advantage.
In the second quarter, the Dogettes built up a sizable lead on the back of continued defensive pressure, limiting their opponents to just four points in the stanza,
Cooper’s offense also found an easier time scoring in the period. Point guard Whitney Langley got the quarter started with a 3-pointer, Madison Murray banged home a trey of her own just minutes later, and Caitlin Brown found success down in the low post to help the Dogettes pounce out to a double-digit lead, as Cooper entered the second half up 11.
Unfortunately for the Dogettes, the team would go cold as ice in the second half, with only a single point coming in the third, scored on a free throw by Presley Limbaugh.
“Some nights it just seems like you can’t buy a shot, and this definitely was one of those nights,” Cooper head coach Samuel Hollenshead said. “Also, the way the game was going, we weren’t able to get out in transition and get the quick, easy shots we like to get.”
Cooper’s defense was able to preserve the team’s lead heading into the final quarter, but Alba-Golden had managed to shave the 11-point margin to just five.
Offensively, the fourth quarter would prove to be nearly as challenging for the Dogette offense. However, one player in particular — Limbaugh — rose to the challenge and put the team on her back on the offensive end of the court.
Limbaugh, who scored her team’s only point in the third quarter, scored all eight of her team’s fourth quarter points, willing them to victory.
“When a game’s that close, you’ve just got to slow it down, only take open looks and don’t force anything,” Limbaugh said after the win.
In one pivotal stretch, with Cooper clinging to just a two-point lead with roughly two and a half minutes left, Limbaugh drilled a 3-pointer from the corner. Immediately afterwards, she stole the inbounds pass, made a shot from point blank range while absorbing a foul and then nailed her free throw. In just about two seconds, Limbaugh had scored six straight points.
“Coach Hollenshead always tells me to work hard on defense right after a basket because it can lead to things like that,” she said. “I listened to him and got the ball, and it went in.”
Those six points sealed the win for Cooper, as Alba-Golden would not get to within a single possession for the rest of the game.
Limbaugh finished the game with a team-best 13 points. Brown and Murray each scored five, Langley scored three, Journi Ingram logged two points and Heidi Wood contributed one.
With the win, Cooper is now tied with Alba-Golden for first place in the district. Should Cooper win its season bookend against Como-Pickton, the Dogettes and Lady Panthers will need to play a one-game tiebreaker to determine playoff seeding.
“It feels great,” Langley said of the position the team now finds itself in. “When you look at where we were at this point last year, we’ve come a long way. I’m excited to see what we can do and how far we can go, because I definitely think we can win some playoff games.”
