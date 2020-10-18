Following the Prairiland Lady Patriots’ first district loss of the season earlier this week to Rains, the volleyball team looked to get back to their winning ways Saturday when they took on Grand Saline.
They did just that, beating the district opponent in three incredibly dominating sets, winning 25-6, 25-5, 25-7.
The Lady Patriots used a balanced offensive attack, with TJ Folse leading the way. She finished with a team-high 11 kills to go with eight digs — tied for the team high — and a block. Reese Parris had double-digit kills as well, with 10. Parris also had a pair of blocks and six aces, tied for the most on the team.
Abi Farmer and Ali Sessums had five kills apiece. Sessums had eight kills and two aces. Farmer contributed a block to go with her kills.
Chloe Raley did a good job setting her teammates up for their kills, finishing with 19 assists to go with six aces and a block. Kyndal Yaross finished with seven digs and a block, and Hanna Cope contributed 12 assists.
The Lady Pats will next take the court Tuesday at home against the rival Chisum Lady Mustangs.
(0) comments
