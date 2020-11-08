The North Lamar Pantherettes basketball team won a hard fought battle in their first game of the season, downing Caddo Mills 46-42 on Saturday afternoon.
Cydnie Malone led the way for North Lamar, with 17 points. Hutton Pointer scored nine, Maddie Walters and Mylee Nottingham had four apiece, Macy Richardson and Hannah Kent each finished with three and Dani Blount, Logan Dority and Lauren Dority all finished with two points.
North Lamar will next play Clarksville in an away game.
