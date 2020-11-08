North Lamar logo

The North Lamar Pantherettes basketball team won a hard fought battle in their first game of the season, downing Caddo Mills 46-42 on Saturday afternoon.

Cydnie Malone led the way for North Lamar, with 17 points. Hutton Pointer scored nine, Maddie Walters and Mylee Nottingham had four apiece, Macy Richardson and Hannah Kent each finished with three and Dani Blount, Logan Dority and Lauren Dority all finished with two points.

North Lamar will next play Clarksville in an away game.

Tommy Culkin is a staff writer for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.