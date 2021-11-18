The Cooper Dogettes started out neck-and-neck with Saltillo on Tuesday, but thanks to a big second quarter, they pulled away by halftime and never looked back en route to a 42-34 win.
After the two teams were tied at 8 through one quarter, the Dogettes exploded for 19 second-quarter points.
Presley Limbaugh scored 10 first-half points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and finished the game with 11.
The team’s leading scorer was Caylee Conley, who was sublime from the foul line, draining seven of her eight shots at the charity stripe, finishing with 13.
Chani Sonntag added five, Faith McGuire added four and Madison Murray contributed three points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.