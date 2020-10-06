The Rivercrest Lady Rebels volleyball team kept things competitive from wire to wire on Friday, but the team ultimately fell to Sulphur Bluff in straight sets, 27-25, 25-22, 25-21.
Korie Mankins led the way for Rivercrest’s offense, finishing the match with 10 kills to go along with six digs.
Caylin Williams had six kills, four aces and six digs. Bailie English tallied four kills, an assist and three digs. Rylie Huddleston’s service game was on point, as she had four aces and a kill. And Mckenzie Walton added three aces. Walton also had a team-high 13 digs.
Vivian Hines did a good job facilitating the offense, finishing with a game-high 18 assists to go with a pair of digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.