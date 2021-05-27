For years, Hannah Murdock and Malorie Sneed have played basketball together as Prairiland Lady Patriots. Now, they’ll continue to play together as Cedar Valley College Suns after recently signing their letters of intent to continue their athletic career at the collegiate level.
Both Murdock and Sneed began playing basketball at a young age, and each quickly found themselves falling in love with the game.
“I’ve been playing basically as long as I could walk — like in (local youth basketball program) Little Dribblers,” Sneed said. “I was a really active kid and played a bunch of sports growing up, but when I got to high school, I decided to focus on one, and it was an easy choice to focus on basketball.”
Compared to other sports she played, Sneed said she liked the stronger emphasis on teamwork found in basketball.
Murdock was one of 12 children, most of whom also played basketball, and was surrounded by the sport from a young age.
“They didn’t all love it,” Murdock said of her siblings. “But the ones who did taught me a lot of stuff and helped me learn the game. … A lot of what they taught me was toughness and things like that, too. It’s really nice to have people who already know what they’re doing to teach me.”
The duo arrived at Prairiland, and it didn’t take long for both to realize that basketball was something they wanted to pursue past high school.
“I think I knew during my freshman year,” Sneed said of when she decided to try pursuing a collegiate basketball career. “A lot of my coaches have been part of the reason I want to pursue it, and my teammates too. It got really important to me and became more of a family than just a team.”
It didn’t take long for both players to make an impact on the team.
For Murdock, that meant being one of the best players in the entire region, becoming an imposing post presence who could take over games on both sides of the floor. Her footwork and finishing abilities made her the team’s most reliable scoring threat. Defensively she was just as skilled, able to lock down the best of opponents.
“Hannah can play both sides of the ball at a level that’s just really rare,” head coach Callie Tucker said. “Defensively, offensively, going one through five, she can do it all. She loves basketball, she’s a pure basketball player, and she still wants to learn more about the game. She isn’t content to stay where she’s at.”
Sneed was always an important member of the team, and spent her first three years as a key sparkplug off the bench. Heading into her senior season, she was able to step into the starting lineup and excel as a leader on the court.
“It’s tough when there’s a player a year above you, and you guys are neck and neck,” Tucker said. “That was kind of the deal with her and (former Lady Patriot Emily Mouser) in the point guard role. But she was a great team player in her earlier years, gained the game experience she needed, and all of that led up to her having the senior year that she did.
“Malorie gets after it, regardless of whether she’s on the defensive or offensive end of the floor; she’s going to do what she’s got to do. If you need a stop, she’ll get you a stop. She’s really just that gritty player that every coach would love to have on the floor.”
Looking back at their years in blue and red for Prairiland, Murdock said her favorite experience with the team was the team’s playoff run during her junior year, when they advanced to the regional quarterfinals.
“In all of those games, I felt like I was playing really well, and also all of us were playing really well together as a team,” Murdock said. “That was just such a great experience and definitely some of my favorite games at Prairiland.”
Both Murdock and Sneed pointed to their final handful of games against the rival Chisum Lady Mustangs as a high point in their time playing as Lady Patriots.
“We lost to them (in 2019) and that hurt,” Sneed said. “We said, ‘We don’t want to ever lose to them again.’ And we didn’t.”
And the duo pointed to moments off the court, such as bus rides and other time spent hanging out with teammates, as being just as important to them.
For both, Tucker played an instrumental role in helping them achieve their dreams of playing college basketball, they said.
“Coach Tucker is amazing, and she’s always going to be my favorite coach,” Murdock said. “She really cares about us and wants the best for us.”
“We’ve had a few coaches, and you can tell when a coach just wants you there for the sport vs. wanting you there because they love you,” Sneed added.
When it came time to pick a school to play for, Murdock said she considered another school in addition to Cedar Valley. However, when she met with the coach, she knew it was the school for her
“Coach Tucker told me that when I knew which one was right, I’d know, and it was really just a feeling,” Murdock said. Walking around campus, meeting with the coaches, I could tell it was the right place.”
“You could tell that (the Cedar Valley coach) really wanted us there to be a part of the program and a part of the family,” Sneed said.
Looking to the future, both Lady Patriots agree that they’re excited to test their mettle against tougher competition and continue to improve their game.
“They’re both terrific players, and they’re just going to be missed a whole lot,” Tucker said. “It’ll be hard to replace them, and I’m not sure any one player can replace what Hannah did for us or what Malorie did for us this year; it’ll probably have to be something done by committee. But I’m happy for them and can’t wait to see what’s in store for them.”
