Chisum’s Hope Ensor goes for a kill against Pewitt on Tuesday. Chisum won in three sets.

 Kevin Watson/Special to The Paris News

The Chisum Lady Mustangs got out to an incredibly hot start Tuesday against the Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas, and then did enough to hold on over the course of the later sets, ultimately winning 25-11, 25-20, 27-25.

The first three points of the match set the tone for the opening set, as a kill by Emma Garner, a kill by Peyton Holland and an ace by Brylea Marshall gave Chisum a 3-0 lead just minutes in.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

