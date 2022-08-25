The Chisum Lady Mustangs got out to an incredibly hot start Tuesday against the Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas, and then did enough to hold on over the course of the later sets, ultimately winning 25-11, 25-20, 27-25.
The first three points of the match set the tone for the opening set, as a kill by Emma Garner, a kill by Peyton Holland and an ace by Brylea Marshall gave Chisum a 3-0 lead just minutes in.
As the set unfolded, the Lady Brahmas had no answer for Chisum’s high-powered offense, and they were repeatedly outmatched by the powerful attacks of Garner and Holland. Before long, Chisum had pushed its advantage to double digits, up 13-3.
“We just controlled the tempo,” Chisum head coach Laura Nickerson said. “We came out excited and ready to play because this was just our second home game, and it showed there early on.”
Pewitt cut the score to 13-6 thanks to a kill and a pair of Chisum attacks that sailed long, but that seven-point deficit was as close as they’d come in the remainder of the first set.
The Lady Mustangs doubled up Pewitt when a huge spike by Garner straight into the hardwood put her team up 18-9.
Garner was a consistent dynamo throughout the game for Chisum, putting away kills and blocks with ease against an opponent that simply had no answer. She finished the game with 12 kills, seven blocks and a pair of aces.
“Pewitt didn’t have a very big block, and they weren’t really able to stop me from getting kills, I guess,” Garner said after the game.
“Emma was good last year but she’s grown as a player and is even better now,” Nickerson said. “We know that when we need to put the ball away, the answer is to get the ball in her hands.”
Not long after the Lady Mustangs went up 18-9, Holland finished the set off by rifling an attack that was much too hot for Pewitt’s defense to handle.
The second set started much like the first. Though Pewitt began finding a few kills of their own, the team by and large looked to be no match for Chisum.
Back-to-back aces by Holland put her team up 12-5, and a short while later, that seven-point advantage held at 17-10.
At this point in the game, Nickerson made the decision to pull the majority of her starters to give the reserves some valuable playing time.
The Lady Brahmas capitalized on their newly-unseasoned opponents. Soon, Pewitt’s attacks were finding much greater success, and on the flip side, Chisum began having a much harder time finishing off points of their own.
Soon, Pewitt had cut the score to 23-19. Rather than put the starters back in to finish off the set, however, Nickerson elected to ride it out with the reserves.
“You never know what’s going to happen, if you have a big injury or whatnot, so the girls on the bench have got to be ready to step up,” Nickerson said. “They’ve got to be ready to play and get after it against tough opponents. If they’re going to be on varsity, they’ve got to step up and make those plays.”
And Chisum did get some very promising play out of Hope Ensor and Rylee Chapman, two of the team’s key reserves. In the end, though, it was the two starters Nickerson left in the game — Garner and setter Carly Bell — that sealed the set for Chisum.
Bell rose for a well-hit kill to give Chisum the a 22-18 lead, and Garner finished the set off with a big kill and a block.
“I didn’t really do a lot of scoring before, but I worked on my hitting and my vertical,” Bell said with a smile.
The starters returned to the court in the third set, but their lapse in play didn’t seem to do them any favors. The team was riddled with uncharacteristic miscues in the third set, from attacks that sailed well out of bounds, to trouble at the service line to miscommunications that left vast swaths of the court open for easy kills.
Entering the third set, Pewitt had not led for even a single point. That quickly changed, though, as the Lady Brahmas jumped out to a 4-0 lead.
Chisum was able to quickly narrow the gap, but they found themselves playing catch-up all set long. A strong cross-court kill by Brooklyn Atnip cut the deficit to one, with Pewitt still up 7-6.
A few points later, a double by Pewitt gave Chisum the first lead of the set, 11-10. They stretched their lead to 12-10 on the next point when Pewitt was long with an attack. Moments later, though, they lost the lead again.
The two teams traded points for the next several points, though those scored by Pewitt were mostly unearned and the result of Chisum’s mistakes.
“I told those girls that we better not drop this set, because out of their 25 points, they might’ve earned two of them,” Nickerosn said.
It was Chisum that reached set point first, when a big attack by Garner broke a 23-23 tie and put Chisum up 24-23, but Pewitt answered back with two straight points of their own, giving them a set point.
Three straight points by the Lady Mustangs, however, sealed the set and the match for Chisum. And it was Garner who finished things off with back-to-back blocks.
“When you sit for a while and get out of your rhythm, it can be hard to come back in, and I think that’s what you saw right there.”
Holland finished the game with 13 kills, four aces and eight digs. Atnip had eight kills, an ace, 22 assists and 15 digs. Marshall had five kills, an ace, 13 digs and a block. Bell finished with 22 assists, four kills, an ace, a block and 11 digs. Ensor had four kills. Chapman had two kills and an ace. Lindey Young added a pair of kills and Serena Whatley had four digs.
Despite the shaky ending to the match, though, Garner said the team’s confidence is sky-high right now.
“Overall we’re playing really well together, and I think we’re all excited about what we can do this year,” the junior middle blocker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.