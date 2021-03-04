This past weekend, the Paris Homeschool 16U basketball team competed against the very best teams the southern United States has to offer. And when all was said and done, they were the last team standing.
The Warriors went undefeated in their blitz through the Big South Tournament bracket which included teams from across Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, California and elsewhere.
Their tournament got off to a bang with a 62-28 demolition of CHESS Academy, based out of Sulphur Springs. Asher Thomas and William Keubler led the way offensively for the Paris Homeschool Warriors, scoring 21 and 15 points, respectively.
After breezing to the opening-round victory, though, things got much more dramatic.
In the second game of the tournament Paris was pushed to the brink, as the Red River Rattlers from Denton County took the Warriors to triple overtime.
Warrior Sam Moore provided one of the most memorable plays of the entire playoff run when his 3-pointer from well beyond the arc was true at the buzzer, forcing the first overtime.
The third round game was another nailbiter, with Paris again coming out on top 42-40.
In the championship game, Paris found itself matched up against Salt and Light. The Warriors got off to a shaky start, and trailed by 10 after just the first quarter. They turned things around after that, and little by little were able to dig themselves out of the hole.
The second quarter went better for Paris, as the Warriors were able to trim the deficit to just five. And in the third quarter, the Warriors were able to completely swing the momentum, using a 14-6 run to take the lead. The Warriors took a two-point lead into the final quarter, and were clutch down the stretch to hold on for the win.
“I’m so proud of this group,” head coach Bryan Mackey said. “It was a pretty awesome feeling. We went up against some really good teams, but we didn’t back down from anyone.”
Not only did the 16U team prove their dominance against their peers, but also showed they could hang with older competition too.
“We entered the 16U team in the 18U bracket, just to test ourselves and see how we’d do, and we still finished seventh against the older guys,” Mackey said.
“I couldn’t be happier for these guys,” he added. “They’re a great bunch, and they earned this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.