With only one more round of high school football games before the playoffs start, most teams in the Red River Valley already know whether or not they’ll be taking part in the postseason. However, there’s still reason for teams to care about this week’s round of games, and the week even features one of the most anticipated games of the entire season.
On Friday, the Paris Wildcats will take the field at home against Argyle in a game that people throughout not just the district, but the entire state have had circled on their calendars since the day schedules were announced months ago.
Argyle enters the game undefeated and ranked as the top team in the state.
However, Paris is certainly no slouch either, also ranked in the top 10. And Paris has yet to lose a district game it actually played in, as its two “losses” in district play came as the result of forfeitures after the Wildcats were forced to miss a pair of games due to Covid-19 protocols.
“Melissa would’ve been a heck of a game, but in our minds we’re 5-0,” Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger said following his team’s Week 9 win at Kaufman. “The official records might not show it, but in our eyes this game will be the district championship.”
Far from being the only notable game, though, this final week of regular season football is replete with interesting games throughout the Red River Valley.
Having already locked up a playoff berth, Chisum will look to wrap up the regular season with a bang. The Mustangs will go on the road to take on 10th-ranked Daingerfield, and they have an upset on their mind.
The Cooper Bulldogs will play a rare Saturday game, taking the field at noon against Alba-Golden as they look to finish with an unblemished district record.
The Detroit Eagles also have a playoff spot all wrapped up, and will be in Cumby trying to improve their eventual playoff seeding. The Eagles, with just a single district loss, are second only to Bowie in district standings.
Prairiland will be at home in the final game of the year, taking on Hooks. The Patriots will have their hands full as they look to close out the season with their second win in district play, as Hooks currently finds itself locked in a three-way tie for first in the district alongside Daingerfield and Pewitt.
The North Lamar Panthers will look to close the season on a high note when they go on the road to take on Spring Hill.
Similarly, Clarksville will look to end its season with a win as it makes the trip to Boles to take on the Hornets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.