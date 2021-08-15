The Prairiland Lady Patriots volleyball team improved to 4-1 in this young season with a dominating three set victory over Redwater, downing the Lady Dragons 25-11, 25-11, 25-10.
Abi Farmer led the way for Prairiland, recording 10 kills, a trio of blocks and seven digs — all team highs.
Ali Sessums contributed seven kills, five digs and three aces. Kyndal Yaross had five kills and four digs; Chloe Raley recorded a team-best 12 assists and four aces, three kills and five digs. Hanna Cope had 11 assists and four digs. Ryleigh Sims had a kill, two aces and two blocks; Katelyn Cornmesser had a kill and a block; and Ryleigh Mayer had three aces.
On Saturday, the Prairiland Patriots took part in the Chisum Tournament along with other local teams, including the Chisum Lady Mustangs and Rivercrest Lady Rebels, which was not finished by press time. For coverage of the Chisum Tournament, see the Tuesday edition of The Paris News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.