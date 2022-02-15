The Cooper Dogettes took the lead in the opening minutes against the Clarksville Lady Tigers on Monday and would never look back as Cooper proceeded to hammer them 71-29, capturing its second bi-district title in as many years.
Cooper head coach Samuel Hollenshead said his team played well, although Clarksville was able to start the game by getting out on his group and running the floor. But once adjustments were made, he said, things went well for his Dogettes.
A big key to the victory for Cooper, who finished their district run in first place with a 10-0 record, was an alarming number of forced turnovers throughout the night, with many of the turnovers being turned into transition buckets. And the Dogettes dominated the boards also, scoring plenty of second-chance points.
Clarksville, which had a 6-6 record in district, and a fourth-place finish under first-year head coach Broderick Gaffney, was never able to get on track against their quick-attacking opponent.
Behind the play of Caylee Conley, Presley Limbaugh, Madison Murray and Bayleigh George, Cooper charged out to a 22-10 advantage at the end of the opening period.
The Dogettes cruised to a dominating first half, taking a commanding 39-21 advantage at the intermission.
In the second half, Cooper pushed the defensive play to a new level. The Lady Tigers managed to score just two points in period three, with the lone Clarksville bucket arriving when Dalesha Johnson, a junior, scored off the break pulling the Lady Tigers to within 49-23 near the quarter’s end, before Cooper moved to the final quarter in control 55-23.
“In the third quarter we really focused on our defense,” Hollenshead said. “We looked sharper and played hard and we played well.”
During the final period, Cooper continued to force turnovers and score transition buckets, as Clarksville ended the second half with just eight total points.
Cooper fired up many 3-point field goal attempts during the four quarters of action, but only connected on four in the game, with three arriving in the first period. The Dogettes made 11-of-16 free throw attempts, while Clarksville produced five free throws in the contest while attempting 13. The Lady Tigers also had two 3-point hits with Johnson nailing one and McKenzie Reynolds adding another.
The Dogettes produced a balanced scoring attack that housed four athletes who scored in double figures. Conley and George canned 13 points each, while Murray and Limbaugh had 12 points each. For Clarksville, Johnson was the lone player to reach double figures in scoring, as she came off the bench to can a game-high 18 points.
