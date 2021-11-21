Last season, the Chisum Mustangs capped off a very successful regular season with a run through the playoffs that can only be described as magical. Now, as they kick off the 2021-22 season, the team hopes to keep that momentum going and make this year one for the record books.
Entering the playoffs as the fourth seed in their district last season, the Mustangs were statistical underdogs in every postseason game they played. However, the team defied all odds and made it all the way to the regional semifinals, the only fourth seed in the entire state to make it that far.
Going four rounds deep, and being the only four seed in the state to do so, cemented last year’s Mustangs in the school’s record books. Now, they’re confident and ready to pick up where that squad left off.
“Having some time to look back on it, you really see how special it was,” Chisum head coach Brian Temple said. “The exciting thing is that almost everybody from that team is coming back, except for (2020-21 senior Levi Weems), and losing him does hurt. But with all the kids we do have coming back, getting that deep playoff experience under their belt is going to be huge.”
“You can’t teach experience in the playoffs,” Chisum senior Evan Wood added. “We knew going in that we could play with any team, and once we got the first one out of the way, it was like, ‘OK, we really know we can do this now.’ … I think with that experience we’ll be even more able to do that now.”
The core of the Mustangs will be a trio of electric seniors — Wood, Keaston Lawrence and Zaquavious Price — and each brings something different and special to the table.
Wood is a versatile wing player with a good deal of height, and over the years he’s developed into an excellent defensive stopgap. Lawrence is a pure point guard in every sense of the term, able to masterfully direct his team’s offense and set teammates up. And Price makes an impact with blazing speed, creating havoc on both sides of the ball.
In all three the Mustangs also have versatile scorers, as each is capable of knocking down deep shots and scoring in a plethora of ways besides.
But those three are far from the only weapons the Mustangs have. Espn Blyton was one of the top spot-up shooters in the area last season. Rylan Boutwell provides the team with size and muscle down in the low block. And Brayden Brown, Ashton Fleming and Jett Petkus are all players who proved they can shine offensively and step up in key moments defensively as well.
“Pretty much at all times, we’re going to have at least four guys on the court who can shoot the perimeter shot,” Temple said. “We’ve got multiple guys who can take it to the rim and finish or dish it off to a post, and we’ve got a bit of size, too.
“Defensively, I think the same things that make us dangerous on offense are our biggest defensive weapons too. Our speed and athleticism is our biggest weapon on defense, and will allow us to run out and trap, get steals and then transition into offense.”
With a roster spoiled with talent, the team knows they have potential. But adding to the pressure to live up to that potential is the fact that nearly all of them are seniors, Wood said.
“Since this is our senior year, we know we only have one last go and we want to make the most of it,” he said.
Like many teams, the Mustangs like to put pressure on the ball and force turnovers, and then convert those steals into easy points. When they aren’t getting out in transition, though, the team is still able to find success with an efficient motion offense on one end and a stifling man-to-man defense that doesn’t allow any easy shots on the other.
“There isn’t going to be much difference in terms of X’s and O’s and what we’re looking to do,” Temple said.”The goal is to get all the players better at what we do.”
Looking ahead to the season, the Mustangs know they’ll be challenged by one of the tougher 3A districts in the state, but they’re ready for the challenge.
“Just like it’s been for a number of years now, the district crown goes through Commerce,” Temple said. “They’re always an extremely talented, well-coached team. But I feel like we have what it take to hang with them and any team in the state.”
“There are definitely some games that we lost last year that we felt like we shouldn’t have,” Wood said, pointing to a pair of close losses to Rains in particular. “So we’ve already got our eyes on those games, and looking to get some revenge.”
And though the team is interested in some regular season retribution against a couple district foes, the Mustangs know their ultimate mission lies in a deep postseason run, and the focus all season will be making that goal a reality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.