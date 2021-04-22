The Paris Wildcats golf team traveled to Canton this week for the regional golf tournament and shone, finishing second against a slew of opponents. In doing so, they earned a berth in the state competition.
“It feels great,” Paris head golf coach Randall Lewis said. “These kids have worked hard all year, they performed extremely well at regionals, and I just couldn’t be prouder of them.”
The only team that finished better than the Wildcats was the Melissa Cardinals, who beat Paris out by nine strokes.
“We would have liked to have clipped Melissa, but we’ll have another go at them at state,” Lewis said with a laugh.
Paris and Melissa established themselves as the two unquestioned leaders of the region, as the third-best team was drastically far behind those top two. Paris’ cumulative score of 637 was just shy of Melissa’s 628, and leagues behind them was Bullard rounding out the top three, with a score of 668.
On the individual level, Wildcat Mason Napier finished fourth with a score of 150. Though he was just shy of qualifying for state on an individual level, his performance was good enough to earn him a spot on the all-region first team. Fellow Wildcat Tyler Harvey finished sixth and made the second team, Tate Lewis finished in 14th.
“It’s just a lot of fun to see hard work pay off,” Lewis said. “It’s all about the kids at this point.”
