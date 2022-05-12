Herb Smith is well acquainted with football in the Red River Valley, having cut his teeth as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator for the Rivercrest Rebels, Prairiland Patriots and Paris Wildcats. Now, he’s back at Prairiland and eager to prove that he has what it takes to helm a team as head coach.
“It’s always been my goal to eventually be a head coach, and when I got the opportunity to do it in this area, I jumped at it,” Smith said. “My wife is also a teacher in Blossom, so that made it even sweeter.”
Originally from the Lone Oak area, Smith said his style of coaching has always been geared towards tough, gritty defensive play, and that isn’t expected to change any time soon.
“I’m a firm believer in playing wide open, that’s a phrase that (Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger) uses, and it’s something I’m going to try to emphasize here,” he said. “We’re going to get after it; we’re going to make things hard on opponents with our intensity. Old-school, smash mouth: football that’s the style of football I’m going to preach.”
Looking at the players returning to his squad, Smith is confident that he has the players to execute his desired brand of football at an extremely high level.
Smith said he sees nothing but potential when looking at Prairiland’s squad. He noted that they’ve been steadily getting better and better in recent years, and he aims to get them over the hump and into the postseason.
The way to do that, he said, is by forming relationships with the athletes. Once that’s done, Smith said the rest will take care of itself.
“It’s about building relationships with players, first and foremost,” he said. “Getting them to buy in and believe in our mindset and what we’re doing. That’s how you build on success and develop a winning culture.”
Those relationships also form what he said is the most rewarding part of being a coach.
“It’s all about the kids,” he said. “At every place I’ve been, I’ve loved that aspect of it, and I’m looking forward to it as a head coach now, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.