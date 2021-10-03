The DeKalb Bears came out guns blazing against the Prairiland Patriots on Friday, and the team from Pattonville was unable to respond, losing 49-0 and falling to 0-2 in district play.
“We just didn’t play well,” head coach Heath Blalock said. “We turned the ball over way too often and we didn’t get out to a fast start like we wanted, and then we never recovered. Getting out to a fast start is something we’ve struggled to do all season. But on Friday we weren’t able to recover late like we did last week (against Chisum.)”
Offensively, quarterback Brooks Morrison did what he could for the offense, rushing for 71 yards and throwing for 73, though he had one of his team’s four fumbles.
Gavin Watts ran for 55 yards, Kardadrion Coulter ran for 28, Rylan Berry had 16 and Christian Ledet had 14.
Berry also had a trio of receptions for 56 yards through the air and Chris Michael hauled in a 16-yard pass as well.
“We’ve got to get back to basics and go from there,” Blalock said.
Things don’t look to get any easier for the Patriots in the immediate future, as the team will face the reigning co-district champion Daingerfield Tigers next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.