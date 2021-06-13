In softball, a true bona fide ace — someone who can shoulder the brunt of pitching duties and do so with extreme and consistent dominance — is rare. And in 2021, Prairiland sophomore McKenna Guest was that and more.
In her first full season on a varsity squad, Guest displayed a command on the mound that immediately made her one of the most fearsome pitchers in the area. She finished the year with an ERA of 1.76, a WHIP of 0.8, 201 strikeouts and held opposing players to a batting average of just .172. For her exceptional performance in 2021, she has been named the All-Red River Valley Pitcher of the Year.
Guest began playing at a young age, she said, on the encouragement of her parents. Quickly, she realized that not only did she enjoy the game, but she had a real knack for it as well.
“I started to like it, and I started to realize what I could do in it,” she said. “That made me proud to be able to play to my level. For most of my life, I’ve been able to dominate people on the mound, and being able to take charge is a really special feeling and gave me a sense of leadership.
“When I’m at school I’m with my friends but when I’m pitching, I’m by myself and I can focus on me and my mechanics and my body and what I’m doing. It feels so easy and natural for me.”
Though Guest seemed to have a natural talent for softball, and in particular pitching, she elevated her craft even further with tireless dedication and hard work, much of which happens behind the scenes.
“I’m pretty much always working on my game,” she said with a laugh. “I’ve got lessons every week, and sometimes twice a week. Every day I’m pushing myself and working to be the best I can be.”
Guest was on the varsity team last year, as a freshman, and was having a promising start to her high school pitching career. Then, things got cut short when Covid-19 put an end to things.
“That was definitely disappointing, because I think we had a really good team last year, but that just made all of us more determined coming into this year, and for me personally, it made me want to do everything I could to help our team win,” Guest said.
Needless to say, Guest made up for lost time by entering the 2021 season with a vengeance.
Guest has a wide arsenal of pitches, including a changeup, a rise ball, a fastball, a screwball and a curveball.
“I hardly throw my fastball at all,” Guest said. “It’s one of the starting pitches every young girl learns, but it’s not something I incorporate into my game much. This past year I’ve begun using my changeup a lot more, and my rise ball for sure gets a lot of people.”
Guest’s screwball usually comes out when facing left-handed batters and her sharply-breaking curveball is employed against right-handed hitters. She noted that she’s probably one of the only high-level pitchers not to have a drop ball in her bag of tricks, but she isn’t interested in adding one at the moment. For now, she said, she’s more concerned about perfecting the pitches she already has at her disposal.
When the season started, Guest was already pitching at a level higher than just about any other sophomore in the Red River Valley; but as the season progressed, she improved even further, with big steps taken in her control, velocity and spin as the season progressed.
“She’s got one of the biggest hearts for the game I’ve ever seen in a kid,” Prairiland head coach Brian Morris said. “She’s put in the time to develop herself, she’s pushed herself to work on things like her spin and she just really has the drive to be the best.”
Not only does Guest put in the time and effort to improve her form in the circle, but Morris added that she also has a knack for analyzing film and preparing for individual batters much more thoroughly than most other high school pitchers.
“That turns her from a very good pitcher into a dominant force,” Morris said.
Guest’s improvement over the course of the year was reflected in her usage. Early in the season, she split pitching duties fairly evenly with teammate Grace Unruh, though Guest was still the most frequently-used starter, and freshman Randi Crawford even picked up starts.
As the season went on, though, it became more and more common to see Guest starting the game for her team.
The year did not come without some obstacles, though. Guest twisted her ankle in an extra-innings battle against Grand Saline, and as a result was forced to miss a week’s worth of games.
“I really think taking that time off helped her in a way,” Morris said. “She came back even more focused and she seemed to be even a bit better somehow. That’s just who she is, though, and the type of player she is.”
And injury was far from the most important hardship Guest endured during the year. Tragedy struck her and her loved ones when Doug Gorsuch — her longtime mentor and pitching coach — passed away unexpectedly towards the end of the regular season.
“That was really hard,” Guest said. “He was a great person, and I owe so much of my success to him. I wouldn’t be anywhere near as good as I am without him. … After that I pretty much dedicated the rest of the year to him. Everything I did after that point, I was doing for him as well as my teammates.”
On April 24, Guest did something Herculean: she went straight from attending Gorsuch’s funeral service to pitching in the biggest district matchup of the season, a game against rival Chisum with a postseason berth on the line.
No one would have faulted Guest if she didn’t want to throw after such an emotionally-draining ordeal. However, she was determined to pitch.
And she didn’t just pitch — she pitched the game of her life. Coming off an emotionally gutting experience, pitching against her school’s biggest rival and with a trip to the playoffs on the line, Guest threw a perfect game, plowing through all 21 batters she faced.
“That was a great feeling,” she said. “I was really motivated to lock up that playoff spot and to do it in that way was amazing.”
With the win, the Lady Patriots were in the playoffs as the fourth seed in an incredibly tough district.
As the stakes were raised, Guest seemed to raise her level of play even further.
Underdogs in every single series, the Lady Pats kept finding ways to win. And at the heart of the entire run was Guest powering the team.
In the bi-district round, they swept a top-seeded Bells team in extremely dramatic fashion, as both games were low-scoring nail-biters. Guest was sensational, shutting out the potent Bells offense in the first game and then allowing just a pair of runs in the second.
In the area round series against Pilot Point, Guest was truly challenged for the first time in a long time. She gave up four runs in a series-opening loss, and then allowed five late runs in the second game, though the Lady Pats did enough to emerge victorious. In the decisive third game, Guest was pulled after four innings.
“They seemed to have a really good read on McKenna in that series,” Morris said. “That will happen from time to time. We never lost faith in her, though.”
Even though she was taken off the mound, Guest still found a way to be the hero, winning the series with a walk-off home run in the 11th inning.
Despite delivering the winning run, Guest deflects credit and praise.
“We wouldn’t have been in that spot without Grace,” Guest said of the senior who came in and pitched seven relief innings. “So I think the credit for that game has to go a lot to her too.”
In the regional quarterfinals, Prairiland faced Rains — the top team in the entire state and eventual state champions — in a one-game playoff. Rains hadn’t been tested much all year, but Guest made them sweat. She held the eventual state champs scoreless for five innings, and fanned eight in the complete game.
“I was actually really confident heading into the game, which is kind of weird, but I went in actually thinking we were going to win,” she said with a laugh. “Even though it didn’t go the way we wanted, I’m still proud of how I pitched and our team as a whole.”
Looking to the future, Guest said she’s already looking forward to next season, and true to form, expects to have elevated her game even further by the time it rolls around.
“She wants to win more than just about anyone I’ve ever coached,” Morris said. “With that level of dedication that she has, I think the sky’s the limit for her and I think she has an incredibly bright future in softball.”
