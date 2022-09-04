Though Detroit fell to Como-Pickton Friday night by a score of 38-14 in a battle of the Eagles, the score isn’t an accurate representation of how hard fought the game was. Though the two teams were neck-and-neck for the majority of the contest, a late surge by Como-Pickton proved to be too much for Detroit.
“We played two and a half quarters of very good football,” Detroit head coach Cayle Beard said. “As the game wore on, we made some mistakes. But the growth we showed just from last week to this week is tremendous.”
Detroit kept the chains moving through much of the first quarter with a methodical march downfield, senior quarterback Cloedus Scales busting his way through the Como-Pickton defense for big gain after big gain.
Scales capped the drive off with a score, and then scored his team’s other touchdown, which came in the third quarter.
Como-Pickton created separation early in the second half with a pair of quick scores, and three Detroit turnovers didn’t help matters either.
But Detroit never stopped battling.
In addition to making an impact on the ground, Scales connected with teammates Dillin Exum and John Parsons through the air as well.
Beard pointed to the work done by the offensive line, and namely senior leader Jayden Shelby, for work done in the trenches.
“Those guys stepped up,” the head coach said. “They played with a lot of toughness and physicality.”
Beard said the team’s main issue remains its youth and inexperience, but after Friday’s game, he said their potential is even more apparent.
“Our kids have a lot of heart,” he said. “They just need some more experience under their belts.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
