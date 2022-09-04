detroit eagles logo

Though Detroit fell to Como-Pickton Friday night by a score of 38-14 in a battle of the Eagles, the score isn’t an accurate representation of how hard fought the game was. Though the two teams were neck-and-neck for the majority of the contest, a late surge by Como-Pickton proved to be too much for Detroit.

“We played two and a half quarters of very good football,” Detroit head coach Cayle Beard said. “As the game wore on, we made some mistakes. But the growth we showed just from last week to this week is tremendous.”

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

