Headed into their Friday night showdown against the Pewitt Brahmas, the Prairiland Patriots knew they would have their hands full. In the end, the Brahmas — who are tied for first in the district — were too much for the Patriots, as Pewitt won 28-7.
The team’s lone touchdown came in the form of a big pass from quarterback Brooks Morrison to senior Jeremiah Harrison.
Harrison finished with 79 receiving yards for the game, to go with five rushing yards as well.
Kardadrion Coulter contributed 46 receiving yards, Rylan Berry had 30 receiving yards and 40 passing yards. Gavin Watts also made an impact offensively, as he totaled 48 rushing yards.
Morrison finished with27 rushing yards and 109 passing yards.
Defensively, Brylee Galloway paced the Patriots with 12 tackles.
Berry, Fernando Cortes and Lane Commesser each racked up eight tackles, and Jayden Higins added seven.
Prairiland closes out its season next week on the road against Hooks.
Hooks, alongside Pewitt and Daingerfield, is currently tied for first place in the district standings.
