I remember well my first time to fish for wild trout in a Colorado stream. I was about 30 years old and a couple buddies and I had made arrangements with a rancher to do a 3 day drop camp hunt for mule deer on his ranch near Silverton. When we arrived, the rancher had the camp all set up complete with a supply of aspen wood for the wood stove. It gets chilly in the mountains in October! When making plans for our drop camp, he asked if we liked to fish and the answer was a resounding yes. He mentioned a little stream that traversed his property that was full of brook trout.

None of us were fly fishermen but we all packed our light weight spinning gear with an assortment of small spinners and several jars of salmon eggs, light clamp on weights and small trout hooks. None of us put our tag on a buck mule deer on that hunt. We might have been more successful had we hunted throughout the day rather than heading back to camp after a short morning hunt and fishing the stream until the afternoon hunt. On this short hunt, I became “hooked” on catching and eating trout. Granted, the brookies were small trout but they put up a great fight on the ultra light gear we were using and they were a gourmet’s delight in tin foil, butter and a squeeze of lemon!

Contact outdoors writer Luke Clayton by email. His website is catfishradio.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.