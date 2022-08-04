Everything in the natural world serves a purpose. That purpose might not always be easy to identify but everything from a lowly earthworm to a giraffe fits into a unique slot in the big scheme of things. Take the mesquite tree for instance, to many ranchers it’s just a needless plant that sucks water from the soil and quickly covers land that could be used for grazing cattle. But the tree also has long served many useful purposes for man. It’s been proven that the beans and roots of the mesquite tree made up over 20% of the diet of Native Americans living in the southwest, especially in Texas where 70% of mesquite trees grow. Mesquite furnishes shade for livestock and habitat for wildlife. It provides food and cover for many bird species, white-tail and mule deer, feral hogs and many small mammals native to Texas.