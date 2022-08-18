I used to think getting “old” would be a total drag. I’d be setting around in the rocking chair reflecting upon the good old days and I guess that day will come. I’m now in my early seventies and no longer have the least bit of desire to guide elk or bear hunters but I’m delighted to find I can still climb into a tree stand or pack meat out of the woods. I no longer drag deer or hogs very far but have learned that quartering and packing meat in smaller quantities better suits my stage of life! I am still a very active hunter but these days, I am of the mindset that the next decade or so of hunting should be spent experiencing the glorious fall and winter days doing exactly what I enjoy most.

I’ve eagerly awaited fall and cooler weather hunting for a total of 64 years now. Yes, I started hunting when I was eight, squirrels and rabbits mostly in the patch of woods around our farmstead in rural Red River County in northeast Texas. I never considered letting my boys hunt on their own at such a young age but things were different back in the late fifties, especially for country kids. I remember following my Dad and older brother around in the woods from the time I was big enough to keep up with them and Mickey, my brother’s old black and tan hound.

